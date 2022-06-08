Brewster Academy (N.H.) four-star forward JP Estrella became the latest recipient of a 2023 Duke basketball recruiting offer on Tuesday night.

The 6-foot-11, 210-pound smooth stretch-four revealed the news with the following tweet, thanking first-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer, assistant coach Amile Jefferson, and special assistant to the head coach Mike Schrage:

Although Estrella boasts only a No. 165 composite ranking among rising high school seniors, the versatile talent's new position at No. 66 on the 247Sports 2023 Rankings suggests his composite score will soon be on the rise.

Estrella, who took an official visit to Marquette last week and will check out Tennessee beginning Wednesday, now holds more than two dozen offers. That growing list of suitors includes several more from the ACC: Boston College, Miami, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.

Duke basketball's active hunt for more 2023 post pieces

The addition of Maine native JP Estrella to Duke's wishlist marks the second 2023 offer move from the Blue Devils within the past two weeks. In late May, Jon Scheyer and his crew entered the fray for Cathedral High School (Ind.) five-star center Xavier Booker.

Neither Estrella nor Booker has given a decision timeline, but Booker recently told On3 recruiting insider Jamie Shaw that Duke is one of the schools he plans to visit.

Scheyer and the Blue Devils already enjoy the No. 1 spot on the 247Sports 2023 Team Rankings, not to mention their top-ranked incoming 2022 class.

Their 2023 collection consists of all five-star prospects: point guard Caleb Foster, shooting guard Jared McCain, small forward Mackenzie Mgbako, and power forward Sean Stewart.

