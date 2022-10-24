Cayden and Cameron Boozer, the twin sons of Duke basketball legend and two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, were the first 2025 recruits to land offers from first-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer. Those offers to the Christopher Columbus High School (Fla.) sensations came on the same day in mid-May.

But is there a realistic chance that Cayden, a four-star combo guard who ranks No. 24 overall among high school sophomores in the eyes of 247Sports, and Cameron, a five-star power forwards who ranks No. 1, play for the same NCAA team in a few years?

Well, to begin exploring that question, it sounds as though at least Cayden Boozer is dead set on playing college ball rather than picking a one-year professional route to the NBA after high school.

"I'm definitely looking for college," he recently said to On3's Jamie Shaw. "Even with the G League, I mean, they've been doing great, but I don't need the money. I'd rather have my degree and just learn while in college. And in college, there is better exposure and more nationally televised games. So it's definitely college; that's the main thing for me right now."

As for ending up a member of the same program as his 6-foot-9, 215-pound brother, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound Cayden Boozer is leaving the door open for that possibility but won't rule out going their separate ways.

"We have definitely thought about it," he told Shaw, "and it would be really good to play with each other since we've played with each other our whole lives. But the colleges might not have the fit for both of us, so just definitely just about fit and how we can contribute to the team. So yeah, it's something we've thought about, but we will just take it all as it comes."

Cayden Boozer informed Shaw that Scheyer and first-year Blue Devil assistant Jai Lucas have been "very involved" with his recruitment.

The Boozer twins' offer sheets are almost identical, including early offers from Florida State, Miami, and Michigan. Neither Cayden nor Cameron has provided a timeline for their decisions.

Only one other 2025 talent has a Duke basketball offer: Montverde Academy (Fla.) small forward Cooper Flagg, a five-star with a beyond-his-years skillset who ranks No. 2 in the class.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.