Skip to main content
Duke basketball recruiting: Blue Devils sign top-shelf small forward

Duke basketball mascot (Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Duke basketball recruiting: Blue Devils sign top-shelf small forward

The Duke basketball staff has gained signatures from all five 2023 commits.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Tuesday, the second-to-last day of the fall signing period, Roselle Catholic High School (N.J.) small forward Mackenzie Mgbako became the fifth and final 2023 Duke basketball early signee. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound five-star inked his national letter of intent alongside a couple of his high school teammates.

Interestingly, one of those teammates, five-star combo guard Simeon Wilcher, will be a rival to Mgbako next season as a member of the UNC basketball program. Wilcher ranks No. 19 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite.

Mackenzie Mgbako is a versatile, lengthy talent who ranks No. 5 among his peers, making him the highest-ranked prize in the Blue Devils' 2023 haul.

The other four Duke basketball signees are Montverde Academy (Fla.) five-star power forward Sean Stewart at No. 8 on the 247Sports 2023 Composite, Notre Dame High School (Calif.) five-star point guard Caleb Foster at No. 13, Centennial High School (Calif.) five-star combo guard Jared McCain at No. 18, and Worcester Academy (Mass.) five-star power forward TJ Power at No. 24.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Duke's class sat No. 1 in the country until earlier this week when the Kentucky basketball coaches landed the top-ranked high school senior in Camden High School (N.J.) five-star combo guard DJ Wagner.

RELATED: Blue Devils fall from the top spot in the 2023 recruiting arena

As a result, the Blue Devils dropped to No. 2 and will likely remain in that position until the end of the 2023 cycle. 

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.

Duke basketball
Basketball

Duke freshman breaks two program records in defeat

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Basketball

Jon Scheyer on first loss as head coach: 'It hurts'

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Basketball

Duke reveals starting lineup for Champions Classic

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Basketball

Dariq Whitehead takes another step toward debut

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Recruiting

Blue Devils fall from top in 2023 recruiting arena

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
Basketball

Kansas threatens Duke's Champions Classic supremacy

By Matt Giles
Duke basketball
NBA Blue Devils

AJ Griffin posterizes potential NBA MVP

By Matt Giles
Duke football
Football

Blue Devils hilariously troll Hokies after win

By Matt Giles