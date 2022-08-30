Five-star small forward Trentyn Flowers just cut his drive to Durham in half. While that may not be the reason for announcing his transfer from Rosedale Christian Academy in Maryland on Monday night to Combine Academy in Lincolnton, N.C., it shouldn't hurt Duke basketball's chances to land him should the staff extend an offer.

Flowers played his freshman season at Huntington Prep (W.Va.) before transferring to Rosedale Christian Academy. So Combine Academy will mark his third school in as many years in high school, which he alluded to in his tweet by embracing the fact his journey "has not been traditional":

Seeing that the 6-foot-8, 180-pound junior is planning a fall visit to Duke — his "dream school" — one would think the Blue Devils are somewhat likely to enter Flowers' recruitment at some point.

At Combine Academy, Flowers, a long-limbed, smooth athlete who ranks No. 8 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and, in some ways, resembles former one-and-done Blue Devil Brandon Ingram, will join an already stacked roster.

And it's worth noting the Goats' roster features another admitted Duke basketball fan in the high-flying Rakease Passmore, a 6-foot-6, 185-pound underrated junior whose 46-inch vertical leap and energetic playing style bring to mind former one-and-done Blue Devil Cassius Stanley.

Like Trentyn Flowers, Rakease Passmore does not yet hold an offer from first-year head coach Jon Scheyer and his gang.

Duke's 2024 offer sheet hasn't produced a commitment or rejection. For now, it reads as follows: five-star combo guard Dylan Harper, five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson, five-star small forward Naas Cunningham, five-star small forward Bryson Tucker, four-star small forward Darren Harris, and four-star center James Brown.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.