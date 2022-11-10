Skip to main content
Duke basketball program signs premier point guard

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer (Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Playmaker Caleb Foster is officially a Duke basketball player-in-waiting.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Caleb Foster was the first recruit in his class to commit to first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer. That happened in September 2021.

Fast forward 14 months. On Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, Foster inked his national letter of intent to play for the Blue Devils next season.

The 6-foot-5, 190-pound five-star did so at his Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, Calif. But his prep career began at Hickory Ridge High School in Harrisburg, N.C., before he transferred to powerhouse Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va., for his sophomore and junior years.

Foster ranks No. 13 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite with a skill set that is equal parts versatile and electric. He has a knack for manufacturing buckets, both from deep and via slick, aggressive drives in the lane, often finishing with smooth floaters in traffic.

Some might refer to him as a score-first point guard. Nevertheless, as is evident in the mixtape below, Foster can also serve as a willing, creative facilitator.

It remains unknown how much competition Caleb Foster will see at his position when he arrives in Durham next summer.

After all, Duke basketball junior point guard Jeremy Roach, sophomore point guard Jaylen Blakes, and rookie combo guard Tyrese Proctor have plenty of eligibility remaining after this season and currently have relatively unpredictable NBA stocks.

RELATED: Roommates enjoying chemistry in Blue Devil backcourt

Furthermore, Duke's five-deep 2023 haul includes another five-star perimeter talent in Centennial High School (Calif.) combo guard Jared McCain, who boasts a No. 18 composite ranking.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.

