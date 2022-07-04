For some Duke basketball fans, 2023 UNC basketball commit GG Jackson may trigger nightmares of former Tar Heel star Antawn Jamison. Like Jamison, the 6-foot-9, 210-pound five-star, who ranks No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite, is a bouncy, ferocious power forward with the potential to one day haunt Blue Devils.

But maybe there's no need for anyone in Durham to worry after all.

On Sunday morning, On3 recruiting insider Jamie Shaw upset a boatload of UNC faithful via the following tweeted tease about Jackson's possible decommitment and reclassification, with a link to his exclusive content:

Although folks in Chapel Hill probably don't want to hear this, it's worth noting that Shaw is a South Carolina native who has provided top-notch intel and up-close coverage of the Ridge View (S.C.) sensation for years. He's arguably the No. 1 insider when Jackson is the subject. Try finding anyone who has interviewed him more.

Long story short, UNC does not have any available scholarships for next season after landing former Northwestern star forward Pete Nance in the transfer portal a few weeks ago. Therefore, should Jackson decide on a late reclass to enter college this fall, one would think he'd need to go elsewhere, perhaps to that other Carolina.

Shaw's article sure seemed to capture the undivided attention of Keeping It Heel site expert Nick Delahanty, who penned his "uh oh" reaction to the report:

"Given that he has completed all of his necessary high school requirements, Jackson can still elect to graduate early (and thus, most likely flip his commitment to South Carolina). He also has the G-League as another formidable option, if he does decide to go the professional route."

Delahanty continued, seemingly with at least a pinky finger on the panic button:

"Did the UNC basketball program's handling of their roster hamper their relationship with Jackson? Was he intent on reclassifying, and was left with no other option given the Tar Heels' now full roster? At this point, the speculation seems to be pointing towards Jackson heading elsewhere, something that is certainly not good news for the UNC basketball program."

Yikes.

Any chance of a Duke basketball steal?

Months before the late-April commitment to UNC, it sounded like the Duke basketball recruiting powerhouse might be on its way to dusting the Tar Heels and Gamecocks in the GG Jackson chase. The Blue Devils even hosted him for an official visit back in January.

In passing, perhaps it is now worth mentioning here that Duke has one scholarship available for next season. That said, the program has given every indication that the 2022-23 roster is already 100 percent complete.

In other words, reality says the best any Blue Devil fan can hope for is that GG Jackson cold-shoulders the Tar Heels. And leave it at that, with nightmares of Antawn Jamison 2.0 being a thing of the past — if Jamie Shaw's intel proves prophetic, of course.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.