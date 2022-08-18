From the looks of things, the Duke basketball recruiting team is actively pursuing only one uncommitted 2023 prep to add to its four-deep collection of heralded pledges.

That target is Worcester Academy (Mass.) four-star stretch-four TJ Power, who is up to No. 63 on the 247Sports 2023 Composite and recently named the Blue Devils a finalist alongside Boston College, Iowa, UNC, and Virginia.

So is Power likely to choose Duke? Or does first-year head coach Jon Scheyer need to look elsewhere for one more piece to complete what could be the Blue Devils' second consecutive top-ranked haul?

There's no definitive answer right now, even though the 6-foot-8, 210-pound versatile weapon has visited all five finalists and is hoping to decide on a winner within the next six weeks.

The 247Sports Crystal Ball and Rivals FutureCast are no help, for neither contains a Power prediction. And the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine presents no clear frontrunner.

But judging by ESPN national basketball recruiting director Paul Biancardi's tweeted response to a question from a UNC basketball fan in his "#AskCoachB" mailbag on Wednesday, perhaps the coaches in Durham should expand their 2023 offer sheet.

Biancardi noted that he thinks the TJ Power sweepstakes comes down to Iowa and Virginia, implying that blueblood rivals Duke and UNC are both trailing in the race.

Maybe Biancardi knows something. Or perhaps he's just surveying the scene.

Biancardi might figure Virginia's one-man class is more inviting to a player of Power's caliber than Duke's already loaded group. Plus, he's probably factoring in that Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery made Power a top priority long ago.

RELATED: Duke staff on board with TJ Power playing two sports

We'll find out soon enough where he winds up. In the meantime, expect the speculation and attention to heighten as TJ Power — one of only 22 rising seniors in the top 50 who haven't decided on a destination after high school — draws closer to an announcement.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.