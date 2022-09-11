Perhaps reclass talk makes the Duke basketball coaches hesitant to extend an offer to Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.) five-star shooting guard Ian Jackson, who ranks No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite but may move up a grade. After all, the Blue Devils already boast five 2023 five-stars, including a few at or near Jackson's position.

Jackson turns 18 in February. And Rivals' David Sisk, who covers Kentucky and UNC recruiting, reported on Friday that there is "lots of buzz around him for a reclass to 2023."

Even so, according to a tweet on the same day from Zagsblog recruiting insider Adam Zagoria, the Duke staff is one of the dozen or so that the 6-foot-6, 180-pound athletic bucket-finder expects to see at his school in the coming days.

Other notable programs on Jackson's list of anticipated visitors include UNC, Kansas, and Kentucky. It's worth noting he holds an offer from all three of those bluebloods.

Meanwhile, the 247Sports Crystal Ball contains no picks for Jackson.

However, the Rivals FutureCast and On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine paint Kentucky as the frontrunner, which is no shock given what Jackson recently said about the Wildcats during his chat with 247Sports' Brandon Jenkins:

"I loved the school since I was a kid."

Still, despite all the pro-Kentucky and reclass chatter, it'll be interesting to see if anything transpires between the Duke basketball recruiters and Ian Jackson following their trip to New York.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.