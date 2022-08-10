Six rising high school juniors hold Duke basketball offers. None of these pursuits have resulted in commitments or rejections for the Blue Devils. But there's no reason to think that the 2024 offer sheet won't grow — if not soon, shortly after the staff in Durham puts the finishing touch(es) on its 2023 collection.

On that note, Rosedale Christian Academy (Md.) small forward Trentyn Flowers is one name to know. The 6-foot-8, 180-pound five-star, whose slender frame and slick playing style bring to mind former Duke basketball one-and-done Brandon Ingram, ranks No. 8 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite.

In early May, On3 recruiting insider Joe Tipton asked Flowers if he had a dream school as a kid, and the answer left no doubt:

"Duke. Duke was my dream school growing up. That offer would mean the world. That's a big offer. Just growing up, I watched a lot of Jayson Tatum and Grant Hill. Being able to go to Duke and put on that blue, it's just an honor. The legacy they've had, how many wins they've had over the years, it's amazing to watch..."

Trentyn Flowers still mentioning Duke basketball interest

During his chat with Alex Karamanos of The Circuit this week, Trentyn Flowers listed Duke as one of eight schools he's been hearing from lately. Arizona, Kentucky, Louisville, Ohio State, Texas, UNC, and West Virginia are the others he noted.

As for the extent of the Blue Devils' interest, Flowers told Karamanas that it's mainly coming from first-year head coach Jon Scheyer and assistant Jai Lucas through their conversations with the director of recruiting for his Team Durant Nike EYBL squad:

"[They] have talked with Dwayne Wise, and from what I have heard, they like my versatility and how hard I play. They have made contact multiple times."

While it seems Duke still has a chance to enter the fray with an offer, Flowers' comments to Rob Cassidy of Rivals in early May suggest that the door may close quickly:

"I'll be committed this year sometime. After the summer dies down, I'll weigh my options and make a decision. I'd expect a decision around October."

Nevertheless, even with more than two dozen offers to his name, Trentyn Flowers has yet to name finalists in his high-profile recruitment.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.