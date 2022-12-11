Some say Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) small forward Darren Harris is already the premier perimeter shooter at the prep level these days. And more folks might be making that claim after looking at the Duke basketball recruiting prize's box score from Saturday.

Harris. a 6-foot-6, 195-pound four-star who sits No. 48 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and has said he models his smooth quick-release shot after Golden State Warriors sniper Klay Thompson, did not miss in a win over Mount Saint Joseph High School at the DC National Hoops Festival at DeMatha Catholic High School (Md.).

He finished 9-for-9 from the field and 4-for-4 beyond the arc, including the following deep ball with a hand in his face, on his way to 22 points across his mere 16 minutes on the floor:

By the time Harris arrives in Durham for the 2024-25 season, current Duke freshman shooting guard Jaden Schutt, who went 3-for-3 from 3-point land in the Blue Devils' 82-55 home win over Maryland Eastern Shore on Saturday, should be an integral part of the squad's regular rotation.

In other words, the program's future is looking brighter and brighter from downtown.

Darren Harris is the only recruit in his class who has pledged allegiance to first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer. As things stand, seven other high school juniors hold offers from the Blue Devils.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.