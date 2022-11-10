At his Montverde Academy (Fla.), five-star Duke basketball prize Sean Stewart inked his national letter of intent on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.

And former two-time Blue Devil national champion Grant Hill, a friend of the Stewart family, was at the powerhouse prep school's signing ceremony to congratulate the 6-foot-8, 230-pound ferocious power forward.

Later in the day, Stewart posted the following pictures of the event, including two of him standing next to Hill, to his Instagram account:

Sean Stewart, who ranks No. 8 on the 247Sports 2023 Composite and already enjoys an impressively chiseled frame that looks more than ready to hold its own against ACC big men, is the son of former eight-year NBA journeyman Michael Stewart. So it makes sense that he displays a high basketball IQ.

"He always gives good advice," Stewart, part of a five-deep 2023 Duke basketball haul, told BVM Sports' Andrew Florio this summer about his father. "We're always talking about basketball 24-7. Even my mom. It's really fun to be around. Everybody loves basketball so much in our household."

Here's a scouting report on Stewart from On3's Jamie Shaw:

"Sean Stewart is a strong and explosive player. He plays with a tenacity around the boards and in the paint. At 6-8, Stewart is a good rebound, in and out of area, on both ends of the floor. He can move his feet on defense and plays with a motor that seems to never stop running. Stewart's offensive game is currently limited to 10 feet and in, with lobs and rim runs...Stewart brings great energy to the floor...his coaches rave about his leadership."

Two weeks ago, Stewart flashed plenty of smiles in the stands at Duke basketball's Countdown to Craziness while on an official visit. Although that trip must have made the 17-year-old feel even more comfortable about his decision, he's seemed entirely on board with the Blue Devils since his verbal commitment in December 2021.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.