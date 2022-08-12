By the time Worcester Academy (Mass.) power forward TJ Power announces his college destination, he ought to be a five-star. After all, some would argue that the prime 2023 Duke basketball recruiting target — also sitting high on the UNC basketball wishlist — was the top performer on the Nike EYBL circuit in July.

Those performances were enough to attract offers from the Blue Devils and Tar Heels, among others.

So don't put too much stock in Power's current four-star rating at No. 63 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite. According to 247Sports lead recruiting analyst Eric Bossi, the big man is about to experience a significant jump:

"The 6-foot-8 forward is set to make a climb up the 2023 rankings when they are updated in the next week or so, and he was one of the biggest stories of July. Power has size, he has skill, he plays hard, and he seems to be getting better each and every time on the floor..."

With all that hype, the focus on Power should intensify as the stretch-four prospect inches toward his decision, which he has said is likely to come in late September.

Much of the attention will come from the four ACC programs among the five finalists he revealed this week: Boston College, Duke, UNC, Virginia, and Iowa (Big Ten).

Insiders paint UNC-Duke basketball recruiting clash

Judging by Eric Bossi's thoughts on the TJ Power race and recent insights from Rivals chief insider Rob Cassidy, perhaps Duke and UNC are both in or near the lead heading down the stretch.

As for which heated rival stands the best chance, though, Bossi and Cassidy seem to disagree, if only slightly.

Although the 247Sports Crystal Ball for Power remains empty, Bossi explained his reasoning on Thursday for favoring the Tar Heels by a smidge:

"I wouldn't totally rule out one of BC, Iowa, or UVA landing Power, but if I were headed to Vegas, I would likely pick either Duke or North Carolina...From what I have heard talking to some coaches at programs that were looking to get involved, they felt that Carolina could hold the slight edge here. But I've also spoken to some people who think Duke may be the team to beat. Based on what I've personally heard so far, I'm inclined to lean towards UNC..."

Meanwhile, Cassidy ultimately voted in favor of the Blue Devils in an article ranking the contenders on Wednesday, albeit without enough confidence yet to officially register a prediction in the Rivals FutureCast:

"Duke tops this list for a couple different reasons. First, Power's reaction to the offer brought on a break from his usually even-keel demeanor. [He] is normally reserved and measured when discussing his recruitment but called the moment 'surreal' before diving into how he grew up watching Duke play."

Cassidy continued:

"His actions support those words, as Power essentially rushed to visit Durham following this year's Peach Jam. There seems to be a sense of urgency when it comes to his relationship with the program, which is oftentimes an indicator. Add in the fact that new head coach Jon Scheyer and company haven't made a habit of missing on priority targets since taking over the program, and the Blue Devils seem like a decent enough bet to win out."

After compiling the nation's top-ranked 2022 class, the Duke basketball staff has followed that up by currently ranking No. 1 on the 2023 trail with four five-star pledges.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.