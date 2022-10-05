On Tuesday, On3's Jamie Shaw reported that Lexington High School (S.C.) shooting guard Cam Scott will visit the Blue Devils on Nov. 30, the same day as the Duke basketball home game against Ohio State in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

It is an unofficial visit, which makes sense given the 6-foot-6, 175-pound four-star has yet to report an offer from first-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer.

But Scott, who ranks No. 26 overall and No. 1 in South Carolina on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, has long been looking at Duke. In May, his coach, Elliott Pope, informed me Scott had "continued and patient interest" in picking up significant Duke interest and that "Cam is Wendell Moore Jr. with better court vision at this point" as a prep.

Now, the interest between Scott and the Blue Devils appears much more mutual in light of Duke assistant Chris Carrawell traveling to see the prolific, long-limbed playmaker last week, according to Shaw.

Cam Scott holds offers from Auburn, Florida State, Miami, Tennessee, Texas Tech, and UNC, among others. His calendar for the next five weeks includes official visits to Auburn, South Carolina, and Texas, and he is rescheduling an official visit to Florida State.

Shaw summarized Scott's past year of accomplishments on the court:

"He was 5A All-State for the second time last season after averaging 21.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.5 steals per game. [He] was the leading scorer for one of the best 16u teams — Team United — on the Nike EYBL Circuit, averaging 11.8 points and shooting 50.7 percent from the field in 15.4 minutes per game. Scott also led the NBPA Top 100 Camp in three-point shooting, knocking down 50 percent of his shots and winning a camp championship."

The Duke basketball recruiting powerhouse is still awaiting its first 2024 commitment.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.