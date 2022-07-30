At some point, Christopher Columbus High School (Fla.) power forward Cameron Boozer might grow tired of recruiting insiders focusing solely on his Duke basketball suitors. After all, while sitting No. 1 on the 2025 ESPN 25 and showing no signs of falling, the 6-foot-9, 215-pound five-star's list of offers is sure to multiply.

RELATED: Will Cameron Boozer even play college ball?

Even so, Rob Cassidy of Rivals asked Boozer a string of questions this week about Duke, where his father, two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, shined for three seasons and helped the Blue Devils win the 2001 national championship.

And some of Boozer's answers were somewhat surprising.

For instance, here's what Boozer said about how long it's been since he's been on the campus in Durham:

"Back when I was in, like, fourth grade, my dad took us on a little tour there. I haven't been up there recently, though. I went to two or three games when I was a kid, but not that many."

That's surprising given that dad has been back on campus often while working as an analyst for the ACC Network and recently earning his college degree.

Still, Cameron Boozer — whose twin brother, Cayden, is a crafty point guard who ranks No. 24 in the class — seems to appreciate the tradition of the powerhouse basketball program at his dad's alma mater:

"I don't know the coaches very well yet, but I know the culture, and I know the culture is amazing. I know 'The Brotherhood.' My father talks about it, and my mother talks about it. It's a real thing. They're really just going to take care of you there."

As for the budding interest from the Duke basketball coaches, who were on hand to watch him put on a clinic at Peach Jam earlier this month, Boozer informed Cassidy that he does his best to block it all out whenever they're present at his games:

"I tried not to pay attention to it, to be honest, but I saw them over there. I try to lock in and stay focused the whole time."

For now, Boozer's offer sheet consists of Arkansas State, Duke, Florida International, Florida State, Miami, and Michigan. Again, though, assuming recruiters outside of Durham don't see the advanced 15-year-old's connection to the Blue Devils as an insurmountable obstacle, that list will likely reach double digits in no time.

Three 2023 Duke basketball offers

Duke's targets in the 2025 class are Cameron Boozer, Cayden Boozer, and five-star small forward Cooper Flagg, who ranks No. 3 and has reported growing up as a Blue Devil fan.

RELATED: Second son of LeBron James emerging on 2025 recruiting trail

None of the three have committed to first-year Duke chief Jon Scheyer. Although folks tend to view the Blue Devils as early frontrunners for the trio, it might be another year or two before they decide on their destinations after high school.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.