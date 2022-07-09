Duke basketball now boasts all three picks inside the 247Sports Crystal Ball for Brewster (N.H.) center JP Estrella. The third arrived on Saturday morning, just a few days after news of the 6-foot-11, 210-pound four-star's scheduled official visit to Durham.

Meanwhile, over at Rivals, there are no predictions inside the FutureCast. But the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine aligns with the Crystal Ball in that it sees the Blue Devils as the frontrunner for Estrella, albeit with only a slight advantage over Marquette, Tennessee, and Iowa (in that order).

Estrella sits only No. 56 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite. However, the multifaceted, lightfooted big man's stock appears on the rise, at least in the eyes of On3, which places him No. 20 in the class. That lofty ranking suggests he could add a fifth star to his rating before it's all said and done.

Here's how the Maine native described his game to On3 recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw:

"I'm a very versatile big man. I can shoot the rock well; I'm a great shot blocker, just overall defensively. I'm a good passer, can handle the ball a little bit, and do pretty much anything on the floor."

He then pointed to the No. 3 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft as a player he watches and sometimes emulates:

"I've recently been watching a lot of Chet Holmgren. He's basically a big guard, and I can see myself a lot with that."

While Estrella is thin, it looks as though he enjoys at least a slim advantage over Holmgren in the meat-on-bones department.

JP Estrella, who plays for Middlesex Magic (Mass.) on the Under Armour Association circuit this summer, mentioned to Jamie Shaw six active suitors in his recruitment: Duke, Iowa, Marquette, Syracuse, Tennessee, and UConn.

He said the following positive words about the Blue Devils:

"The overall program stands out. Seeing all the recruits that are coming in to play for [first-year Duke head coach Jon Scheyer], it is some of the best basketball being played over there and the ACC; it doesn't get much better than that."

Although JP Estrella has neither named finalists nor set a commitment date, he told Shaw that he'd like to finalize his decision before his senior season begins in the fall.

