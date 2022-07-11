Five-star small forward Naas Cunningham will play his junior year for Overtime Elite (Ga.) after starring alongside 2023 five-star Duke basketball commit Mackenzie Mgbako for Gill St. Bernard's (N.J.) the past two seasons. But by choosing OTE's "scholarship" option rather than accepting a salary, his college eligibility remains intact.

And it sounds as though the 6-foot-7, 180-pound phenom, who ranks No. 1 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite, is intent on spending at least one season after high school at the NCAA level.

Cunningham suggested as much during a recent chat with Dushawn London of 247Sports:



"College is definitely something I want to do. That's why I made the Overtime decision that I made, so I have a lot of options."

Notable Duke basketball interest in Naas Cunningham

The 17-year-old Naas Cunningham also noted to London that the staff from Duke — his "dream school" as a kid — is in regular contact with him nowadays:

"Duke has just been making sure that I understand that I'm one the of the players they're really looking forward to. They show a lot of interest in me. So far, [first-year Duke head coach Jon Scheyer] has built a good relationship with me and my parents, so I'm looking forward to seeing how Duke does this year."

Currently, Cunningham holds 15 offers, per 247Sports, and plans to set up official visits soon.

He did not specify which schools he'll visit. However, considering the seemingly strong interest, one would suspect that the Blue Devils, who entered the fray with an offer back in January, will get their chance to host the long-limbed versatile playmaker at some point.

Scheyer and his assistants have yet to reel in a 2024 pledge. Thus far, they have offers out to Naas Cunningham and three others in the class: five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson (ranks No. 3 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite), five-star small forward Bryson Tucker (No. 5), and four-star small forward Darren Harris (No. 49).

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.