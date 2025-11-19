Top Duke Target Sets Commitment Date
Duke Blue Devils women's basketball head coach Kara Lawson is far from settled with her Class of 2026. While it features four Top-50 recruits, Lawson knows she could still land Addison Bjorn.
Bjorn is the No. 9-ranked player according to 247Sports. She currently plays for Park Hill South High School in Riverside, MO. Her recruiting journey has been quite the lengthy process, but she's finally narrowed things down to her Top 7.
On November 20 at 11:15 a.m., Bjorn will announce her decision. Duke is among the top teams in the running. Others include: Iowa, Notre Dame, UConn, UNC, Texas, and Kansas.
Duke's Pursuit Of Addison Bjorn
At this point, Bjorn's decision has been kept extremely quiet. Getting so close to her announcement, word usually gets around, or people strongly speculate which direction recruits will be heading. It's happened time and time again where Blue Devils have continually won over recruits in no time.
The race for Bjorn has been going on for years. Kansas, which some consider the favorite, first offered on January 17, 2022. That date is according to 247Sports, though the website doesn't list when the Blue Devils first extended an offer to the five-star small forward.
That said, she has visited all of her top seven choices. The Blue Devils face stiff competition as some of the best women's basketball programs are all vying for Bjorn's commitment. Together, they'll find out soon enough.
Duke Aims For Best Recruiting Class Ever
Currently, Bjorn is one of three five-star prospects who have yet to announce their commitment. She's joined alongside Jerzy Robinson and Brihanna Crittendon. While the Blue Devils won't be landing all three, they'd gladly take just one as their Class of '26 is already as stacked as ever.
Somehow, Lawson has outdone herself. Her upcoming recruiting class is one of the best in the country. It's hard to deny the talents of Autumn Fleary, Sanai Green, Bella Flemings, and Taylor Soflikanich. Not only are they top players in their respective states, but they're undeniably four of the best recruits in the entire country.
Lawson landing Bjorn would truly put the world on notice. Duke has a pair of small forwards, Flemings and Green, already on the way, but Bjorn is arguably better than both of them. Her ranking is higher then Flemings by four spots, and she would be the team's second highest recruit only behind Fleary.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke athletics news.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE