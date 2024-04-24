2024 FCS NFL Draft Scouting Report: Holy Cross WR Jalen Coker
Holy Cross WR Jalen Coker
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 208 lbs
Career Statistics: 164 Receptions, 2,715 Receiving Yards, 31 Receiving TDs
Accolades: Consensus FCS All-American Selection (2023), 2X First-Team All-Patriot League Selection (2022-23), Walter Payton Award Finalist (2023), HERO Sports Sophomore All-American (2021)
Background Report:
Despite modest recruitment interest out of high school, Jalen Coker's collegiate career at Holy Cross was remarkable. He set records and earned numerous accolades, highlighting his significant impact on the field.
Over his career at Holy Cross, Coker evolved into a dynamic offensive weapon, amassing 164 receptions for 2,715 yards and a school-record 31 touchdowns. His performance peaked in 2023 when he led the nation with 15 touchdown receptions and secured All-America first-team honors from Stats Perform, the Associated Press, and FCS Football Central. This impressive trajectory culminated in invitations to the prestigious East-West Shrine Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine, marking him as a player to watch in the 2024 NFL draft.
Scouting Report:
Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 218 lbs, Jalen Coker possesses the size and strength desirable in an X-receiver. His physicality, especially in contested catch situations, sets him apart, showcasing an innate ability to secure receptions amidst tight coverage. Coker's strong lower body and robust frame enable him to break tackles and add crucial yards after the catch, embodying a receiver with running back-like resilience.
While Coker's linear speed may not set him apart from the fastest in the game, his strategic use of hand fighting and physicality offers a counterbalance, allowing him to manage press coverage effectively. However, his ability to create separation against physical defensive backs remains an area ripe for improvement, signaling a need for enhanced route-running precision and tactics to leverage his physical advantages more consistently.
Projection: 6th-7th Round
Projected as a fringe NFL rotational prospect, Coker's blend of physical attributes, contested catch ability, and tenacity after the catch positions him as a valuable asset. To maximize his potential at the professional level, Coker will benefit from focused efforts to refine his route-running skills and develop strategies to overcome speed limitations, further enhancing his capacity to contribute in various roles.