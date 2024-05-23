Top Single-Season Receiving Performances In FCS Football History
The FCS has a long history of dynamic wide receivers that have dominated at the college and professional levels. Only two receivers have won the prestigious Walter Payton Award: Eastern Washington's Cooper Kupp and Villanova's Brian Finneran.
The following is a list of the top ten individual receiving seasons within each decade. They are listed by receiving yards in that season. In the coming days, we will look at the best defensive performances through the decades of FCS football.
2020s:
1. 1,377 - Xavier Gipson, Stephen F. Austin (14 TDs, 2021)
2. 1,313 - BJ Byrd, Morehead State (13 TDs, 2021)
3. 1,312 - Fotis Kokosioulis, Fordham (14 TDs, 2022)
4. 1,293 - Dymere Miller, Monmouth (9 TDs, 2023)
5. 1,250 - Antwane Wells Jr., James Madison (15 TDs, 2021)
6. 1,244 - Darion Chafin, Incarnate Word (18 TDs, 2022)
T7. 1,231 - Hayden Hatten, Idaho (9 TDs, 2023)
T7. 1,231 - Joshua Tomas, Georgetown (10 TDs, 2022)
9. 1,227 - Tyler Hudson, Central Arkansas (8 TDs, 2021)
10. 1,221 - Taylor Grimes, Incarnate Word (15 TDs, 2022)
2010s:
1. 1,850 - Brandon Kaufman, Eastern Washington (16 TDs, 2012)
2. 1,700 - Cooper Kupp, Eastern Washington (17 TDs, 2016)
3. 1,698 - Michael Bandy, San Diego (14 TDs, 2018)
4. 1,691 - Cooper Kupp, Eastern Washington (21 TDs, 2013)
5. 1,664 - Erik Lora, Eastern Illinois (12 TDs, 2012)
6. 1,648 - Nathan Stewart, Sam Houston State (14 TDs, 2017)
7. 1,646 - Sam Ajala, Fordham (14 TDs, 2013)
8. 1,642 - Cooper Kupp, Eastern Washington (19 TDs, 2015)
9. 1,639 - Aaron Mellette, Elon (12 TDs, 2011)
10. 1,614 - Ryan Spadola, Lehigh (11 TDs, 2011)
2000s:
1. 1,704 - Tramon Douglas, Grambling State (18 TDs, 2002)
2. 1,633 - Terrell Hudgins, Elon (16 TDs, 2009)
3. 1,618 - DaVon Fowlkes, Appalachian State (14 TDs, 2004)
4. 1,585 - Dominique Thompson, William & Mary (13 TDs, 2004)
5. 1,551 - David Ball, New Hampshire (24 TDs, 2005)
6. 1,525 - Tim Toone, Weber State (7 TDs, 2008)
7. 1,504 - David Ball, New Hampshire (17 TDs, 2004)
8. 1,496 - Rob Giancola, Valparaiso (23 TDs, 2003)
9. 1,479 - Marc Mariani, Montana (13 TDs, 2009)
10. 1,478 - John Matthews, San Diego (21 TDs, 2000)
1990s:
1. 1,712 - Eddie Conti, Delaware (10 TDs, 1998)
2. 1,469 - Joe Douglass, Montana (18 TDs, 1996)
3. 1,457 - Derrick Ingram, UAB (13 TDs, 1994)
4. 1,427 - Sean Morey, Brown (15 TDs, 1997)
5. 1,419 - Cornell Craig, Southern Illinois (15 TDs, 1999)
T-6. 1,389 - Brian Finneran, Villanova (17 TDs, 1997)
T-6. 1,389 - B.J. Adigun, East Tennessee State (12 TDs, 1997)
8. 1,366 - Elijah Thurmon, Howard (9 TDs, 1999)
9. 1,358 - Mikhael Ricks, Stephen F. Austin (13 TDs, 1997)
10. 1,354 - Mark Didio, UConn (8 TDs, 1991)
1970s & 1980s:
1. 1,682 - Jerry Rice, Mississippi Valley State (27 TDs, 1984)
2. 1,617 - Brian Foster, Rhode Island (12 TDs, 1985)
3. 1,450 - Jerry Rice, Mississippi Valley State (14 TDs, 1983)
4. 1,237 - Mike Barber, Marshall (7 TDs, 1987)
5. 1,161 - Ken Harvey, Northern Iowa (15 TDs, 1981)
6. 1,156 - Joe Thomas, Mississippi Valley State (17 TDs, 1985)
7. 1,132 - Stuart Gaussoin, Portland State (8 TDs, 1979)
8. 1,130 - Glenn Antrum, UConn (7 TDs, 1988)
9. 1,074 - Donald Narcisse, Texas Southern (15 TDs, 1986)
10. 1,011 - Kenny Johnson, Portland State (11 TDs, 1980)
* FCS statistics are limited from 1978-89. The players above are some of the top wide receivers and tight ends from those seasons who have verified single-season statistics.