AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Florida Gators No. 1 in Baseball America's 2021 Way-Too-Early Rankings

Zach Goodall

The Florida Gators' 2020 season was off to a hot start before coronavirus shut the sports world down, and media at large are buying the hype that they'll pick up right where they left off next season. 

Baseball America ranks Florida as the No. 1 team in the nation entering the 2021 season, after their 16-1 start in 2020. 

"...Florida tops the ranking. The Gators were No. 1 at the end of the abbreviated 2020 season and while righthanders Tommy Mace and Jack Leftwich figure to be drafted, they still will have a wealth of returning talent, especially in the lineup, in 2021. Another standout recruiting class will arrive in Gainesville this fall, giving Florida a deep, talented roster worthy of a national championship favorite." - 

Florida began on a season-opening 16-game win streak before suffering its only loss to Florida State, in what was the final game at McKethan Stadium. The university plans to open the new Florida Ballpark on opening day in 2021.

Two days later, the 2020 season was canceled amidst the global pandemic. The NCAA went on to approve a blanket waiver, providing seniors with an extra year of eligibility given the nature of how the season ended, but left each decision up to the schools. Florida will reportedly bring back infielder Kirby McMullen for a redshirt senior season.

The Gators were looking to bounce back from an exit in the 2019 Lubbock Regionals and were on the right track, notably sweeping former No. 1 Miami on the road in February. Given the amount of talent Florida returns for 2021, it's fair to expect them to start strong at the new stadium.

There are seven SEC teams in the way-too-early top 25, with Ole Miss coming in at No .4, LSU at No. 6, Vanderbilt at No. 7, Arkansas at No. 11, Mississippi State at No. 15, and Tennessee at No. 18.

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Florida Gators Land Commitment from 2021 OL Adrein Strickland

The Florida Gators have added another offensive line prospect to their 2021 recruiting class in A. Crawford Mosley's Adrein Strickland.

Zach Goodall

2021 DE Names Florida Gators a Leading School After Virtual Visit

In an exclusive interview, four-star DE Kelvin Gilliam offered insight into his virtual visit, and what it's been like to be recruited under quarantine.

Demetrius Harvey

Assessing Former Gators DE Jonathan Greenard's Fit With the Texans

How will the Houston Texans use former Gators defensive end Jonathan Greenard?

Zach Goodall

by

TheBeatles

2020 RB Zachary Evans Spurns Gators, Enrolls at TCU

The roller coaster recruitment of the top 2020 back has finally came to an end.

Donavon Keiser

by

Zach Goodall

Analysis: What Zachary Evans to TCU Means for the Florida Gators

The Florida Gators couldn't find a way to get top 2020 running back Zachary Evans into the fold. What does it mean for the team moving forward?

Zach Goodall

Analyzing Former Gators RB Lamical Perine’s Fit With New York Jets

As one of the Gators' most dependable offensive players for three seasons, running back Lamical Perine could bring added stability to New York Jets backfield.

Demetrius Harvey

Former Gators DB Major Wright Helps Others Overcome Obstacles In New Book

With his football career squarely behind him, former Gators legend, Major Wright has found a new way to inspire - with his new book titled, Major Pain: Confessions of a Smash-Mouth Safety.

Demetrius Harvey

by

TheBeatles

Gators' Top 2021 WR Targets Following Jacorey Brooks' Alabama Commitment

Where can Florida go at wide receiver in the 2021 receiver class after losing out on Jacorey Brooks?

Zach Goodall

by

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators Offensive Lineman Issiah Walker Transfers to Miami

Four months after enrolling at Florida, 2020 offensive tackle Issiah Walker has transferred back home to Miami.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators Ranked No. 12 in ESPN's FPI Rankings

The Florida Gators football team has yet to hit the field, however ESPN's ranking system holds no schedule, ranking the team 12th in the all-important FPI ranking.

Demetrius Harvey