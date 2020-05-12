Florida Gators No. 1 in Baseball America's 2021 Way-Too-Early Rankings

The Florida Gators' 2020 season was off to a hot start before coronavirus shut the sports world down, and media at large are buying the hype that they'll pick up right where they left off next season.

Baseball America ranks Florida as the No. 1 team in the nation entering the 2021 season, after their 16-1 start in 2020.

"...Florida tops the ranking. The Gators were No. 1 at the end of the abbreviated 2020 season and while righthanders Tommy Mace and Jack Leftwich figure to be drafted, they still will have a wealth of returning talent, especially in the lineup, in 2021. Another standout recruiting class will arrive in Gainesville this fall, giving Florida a deep, talented roster worthy of a national championship favorite." -

Florida began on a season-opening 16-game win streak before suffering its only loss to Florida State, in what was the final game at McKethan Stadium. The university plans to open the new Florida Ballpark on opening day in 2021.

Two days later, the 2020 season was canceled amidst the global pandemic. The NCAA went on to approve a blanket waiver, providing seniors with an extra year of eligibility given the nature of how the season ended, but left each decision up to the schools. Florida will reportedly bring back infielder Kirby McMullen for a redshirt senior season.

The Gators were looking to bounce back from an exit in the 2019 Lubbock Regionals and were on the right track, notably sweeping former No. 1 Miami on the road in February. Given the amount of talent Florida returns for 2021, it's fair to expect them to start strong at the new stadium.

There are seven SEC teams in the way-too-early top 25, with Ole Miss coming in at No .4, LSU at No. 6, Vanderbilt at No. 7, Arkansas at No. 11, Mississippi State at No. 15, and Tennessee at No. 18.