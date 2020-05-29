AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Report: Florida Gators Lose Two Players to NCAA Transfer Portal

Zach Goodall

According to a report from Thomas Goldkamp of Swamp247, two Florida Gators baseball players have entered the NCAA transfer portal, in freshman infielder Isaac Nunez and sophomore right-handed relief pitcher Nolan Crisp.

Crisp began his career with Florida on a strong note, appearing in 21 games and compiling a 4-4 record, recording a 6.41 ERA and eight saves - the most by a freshman in school history. While Crisp stood out early in his career at UF, he did not make an appearance in any of Florida's 17 games in the 2020 season. 

Nunez played sparingly in his lone season with the Gators, after playing high school ball at Lake Brantley (Orlando, Fla.). In seven appearances, went 1-for-6 at the plate - with his lone hit serving as a walk-off RBI single in extra innings against Jacksonville on February 19th.

The 2020 NCAA baseball season was effectively canceled on March 12th due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, the final year that the Gators would play at McKethan Stadium. The $65 million Florida Ballpark is expected to be ready for opening day for the 2021 season.

As the NCAA Division 1 council has passed a blanket eligibility waiver for players on their last year of eligibility amidst the coronavirus pandemic, roster balance will become more difficult for head coaches to find paired with the incoming recruiting class. The loss of two young contributors offset some of those complications, while Florida is set to return redshirt senior infielder Kirby McMullen with a blanket waiver.

Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Where Are They Now: Former Florida Gators Safety Reggie Nelson

As The Eraser, former Gators safety Reggie Nelson epitomized what it meant to play on the Gators defense, setting the tone for all UF safeties to come.

Demetrius Harvey

by

Zach Goodall

Behind Florida Gators' Enemy Lines: Georgia Bulldogs QB Room Review

Taking a look behind enemy lines, into the Georgia Bulldogs' crowded quarterback room.

Zach Goodall

by

sckendallUF

2021 Recruit Profile: Florida Gators Commit DE Justus Boone

Taking a look at the recruitment history and fit for Florida Gators strong-side defensive end commit Justus Boone.

Brandon Carroll

by

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators RB Lorenzo Lingard Receives Immediate Eligibility

The Florida Gators running back room gains an immediate boost.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators QB Recruiting and Development Under Dan Mullen

The Florida Gators drought of security at the quarterback position is long over, as Dan Mullen has completely overhauled the position.

Zach Goodall

by

Zach Goodall

2021 Recruiting Profile: Florida Gators WR Target Malcolm Johnson Jr.

While he has yet to commit to the Gators, wide receiver Malcolm Johnson Jr. could bring unimaginable speed to the Gators offense if he's on the roster in 2021.

Demetrius Harvey

by

Demetrius82

Florida Gators Film Room: 2021 Commit Athlete Charles Montgomery

What are the Florida Gators getting in 2021 athlete Charles Montgomery?

Zach Goodall

by

Demetrius82

2021 Florida Gators WR Target Christian Leary Delays Commitment

The Florida Gators continue to await word from 2021 Orlando wide receiver prospect Christian Leary.

Zach Goodall

by

Demetrius82

What Jalen Kitna Brings to the Florida Gators Quarterback Room

Breaking down the commitment of 2021 quarterback Jalen Kitna, and what he brings to the Florida Gators quarterback room.

Donavon Keiser

by

GatprJohn

Florida Gators Must Be Aggressive at Safety for 2021 Recruiting Class

With the number of safeties currently set to be on scholarship for the Gators beyond 2020, the Gators will need to be aggressive in alleviating that position with key recruits during this cycle.

Demetrius Harvey

by

Zach Goodall