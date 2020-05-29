Report: Florida Gators Lose Two Players to NCAA Transfer Portal

According to a report from Thomas Goldkamp of Swamp247, two Florida Gators baseball players have entered the NCAA transfer portal, in freshman infielder Isaac Nunez and sophomore right-handed relief pitcher Nolan Crisp.

Crisp began his career with Florida on a strong note, appearing in 21 games and compiling a 4-4 record, recording a 6.41 ERA and eight saves - the most by a freshman in school history. While Crisp stood out early in his career at UF, he did not make an appearance in any of Florida's 17 games in the 2020 season.

Nunez played sparingly in his lone season with the Gators, after playing high school ball at Lake Brantley (Orlando, Fla.). In seven appearances, went 1-for-6 at the plate - with his lone hit serving as a walk-off RBI single in extra innings against Jacksonville on February 19th.

The 2020 NCAA baseball season was effectively canceled on March 12th due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, the final year that the Gators would play at McKethan Stadium. The $65 million Florida Ballpark is expected to be ready for opening day for the 2021 season.

As the NCAA Division 1 council has passed a blanket eligibility waiver for players on their last year of eligibility amidst the coronavirus pandemic, roster balance will become more difficult for head coaches to find paired with the incoming recruiting class. The loss of two young contributors offset some of those complications, while Florida is set to return redshirt senior infielder Kirby McMullen with a blanket waiver.