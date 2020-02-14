AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Florida vs. Marshall: Opening Weekend Series Info and Preview

Credit: FloridaGators.com

Zach Goodall

After falling a hair short of the College World Series with a loss in the 2019 Lubbock Regional tournament, the Florida Gators are ready to kick off their 2020 season with a common goal: Get back to Omaha.

In order to achieve that goal, manager Kevin O'Sullivan spent the offseason putting together a group of hitters that he's confident will not only fill the lineup, but provide Florida will a bit of seasoned depth after a youthful core emerged in 2019.

"We've got, about 13 to 14 hitters that we like, we'll have a rotation early on," O'Sullivan said prior to Tuesday's practice. 

"I don't think it's going to be a bad thing to give some guys some days off, from time to time. We've just got to pick our spots, but we've got some depth as far as position players goes."

And of course, pitching will need to take a step forward. The additions of freshman Hunter Barco and USC Upstate graduate transfer Trey Van Der Weide should help shore up Florida's bullpen issues from a year ago as the team gels, while Tommy Mace and Jack Leftwich should improve upon their up-and-down sophomore campaigns.

O'Sullivan has liked what he's seen out of his group this spring, but admits that everything is different when the lights go on. That's especially the case this year, as it hails as the final season at McKethan Stadium before the Gators move to the new Florida Ballpark in 2021.

Here is all of the information you need to know regarding Florida's opening weekend series against Marshall.

Florida vs. Marshall Series Information

Schedule

Game 1: Friday, 2/14/2020, at 6:30 P.M. 

Game 2: Saturday, 2/15/2020, at 4 P.M.

Game 3: Sunday, 2/16/2020, at 1 P.M.

Projected starters:

Game 1: 

Florida - Junior RHP Tommy Mace (8-5, 5.31 ERA in 2019) 

Marshall - Redshirt senior RHP Wade Martin (0-4, 7.88 ERA in 2019)

Game 2: 

Florida - Junior RHP Jack Leftwich (6-5, 5.31 ERA in 2019)

Marshall - Sophomore RHP Brady Choban (0-1, 17.47 ERA in 2019)

Game 3:

Florida - Sophomore RHP Nick Pogue (1-1, 4.15 ERA in 2019)

Marshall - Redshirt junior RHP Jeffrey Purnell (8-0, 2.43 ERA in 2019 at John A. Logan College in Carterville, Illinois)

Where to watch: SEC Network+, which requires a subscription to ESPN+.

Series info: This is the first meeting between Florida and Marshall.

Comments

Top Stories

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Projecting the Gators 2020 Spring Offensive Line Depth Chart

Taking a look at the 2020 spring depth chart for the Gators offensive line. Will the mix of experience and youth aid the Gators heading into next season?

Brandon Carroll

by

Zach Goodall

Five Play Prospect: Gators Safety Mordecai McDaniel Scouting Report

Next up in the AllGators "Five Play Prospect" scouting report series: Gators' safety Mordecai McDaniel.

Zach Goodall

Gators Ready for Lights to Turn on for Final Season at McKethan Stadium

With a year of experience under the belts of Florida's young core, Kevin O'Sullivan's team is ready to bounce back from a down 2019 season.

Zach Goodall

Projecting the Gators 2020 Spring Tight End Depth Chart

While Kyle Pitts has TE1 locked up, what will the Gators spring tight end depth chart look like behind him?

Zach Goodall

Four Takeaways From Florida’s 78-61 Win Over Texas A&M

With their backs against the wall, the Gators once again won a must-win game. Here’s what we learned.

GrahamMarsh_

Projecting the Gators 2020 Spring Quarterback Depth Chart

For the first time in a long time, Florida is loaded with talent at quarterback from head to toe entering an offseason. What will the depth chart look like in spring camp?

Zach Goodall

by

Zach Goodall

Know Your Enemy: Florida vs. Texas A&M Q&A With AllAggies!

Florida hoops gets a battle with Texas A&M Wednesday night in College Station. We caught up with Cole Thompson of All Aggies to learn more about UF's in-conference foe.

GrahamMarsh_

Florida's Wide Receiver Corps Has a New Type

The Gators are all about length at wide receiver these days.

Zach Goodall

Projecting the Gators 2020 Spring Wide Receiver Depth Chart

What will the Florida Gators 2020 spring wide receiver depth chart look like?

Brandon Carroll

Tuesday's Take: Tim Brewster Will Push Florida Over The Hump

Florida coach Dan Mullen hired North Carolina tight ends coach Tim Brewster to the same position to replace Larry Scott.

GrahamMarsh_

by

GatorsAreReady