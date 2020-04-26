Gators Point Guard Andrew Nembhard Declares For NBA Draft

Florida point guard Andrew Nembhard, who had until Sunday night to decide if he would return to school or declare for the 2020 NBA Draft, has made his decision.

The two-year starting point guard for the Gators will enter his name into the NBA Draft. He has signed with NCAA-certified agent Jaafar Choufani. Since Choufani is NCAA-certified, Nembhard can return to school if he doesn't feel comfortable with NBA scouting reports.

During the 2019-20 season, the former Canadian five-star prospect averaged 11.2 points per game for the UF. He also led the team in assists at 5.6 per game.

He also took over a few games throughout the year to lead the Gators to victory. For example, against Georgia, when facing UGA point guard and potential No. 1-overall pick Anthony Edwards, Nembhard dropped 25 points to lead a comeback against the Bulldogs.

If he truly leaves Florida, coach Mike White's group will lose its unquestioned offensive leader. Forward Keyontae Johnson is the main scoring option, but Nembhard makes everything go. He is a point guard in the most traditional sense.

However, at the NBA level, point guards are more explosive and more score-first than ever. His game models an older, distributive style of basketball. Unless he improves on his shooting touch and gets bigger to be a stronger force on the defensive end, his NBA chances as of now seem slim.