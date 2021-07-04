Colin Castleton Announces Return to Florida

After some reflection, Florida Gators center Colin Castleton has announced he will be returning to the University of Florida this season.

Florida big man Colin Castleton is set to return to the Florida Gators this year after a few months spent mulling over his decision to be considered for the NBA Draft. Castleton was able to gather all of the intel needed to see if he should return or continue his journey into the pros.



Now, Castleton has elected to withdraw his name from the draft, returning with his fellow teammates for the 2021-22 basketball season this year under head coach Mike White. Castleton would announce his intentions to return to the program this year via social media earlier today.



"The past few months have been really productive as I've participated in the NBA Draft process and worked out for NBA teams. It'll be an experience that will help me as I continue growing as a player and a person," Castleton said on Twitter earlier today.



"I'm excited to announce I'll be back at the University of Florida next season to continue competing with my teammates and working toward my degree. I love being a Gator and can't wait to keep represented the Orange and Blue. Thank you to my family, coach White and everyone else who has been there for me throughout this process."



For the Gators, Castleton's return ought to pay dividends right away. Castleton would lead the team in rebounding last season, bringing in 6.4 rebounds per game. He would finish second in the team in scoring, averaging 12.4 points per game. He averaged 2.3 blocks per game.

Over the past few months, Florida has seen many of its players transfer from the university while bringing in transfers to replace them as well. Six of its players from the 2020 roster have left the program, including two that entered the NBA Draft - guards Tre Mann and Scottie Lewis.

The team lost guards Noah Locke and Ques Glover and forwards Omar Payne and Osayi Osifo to the transfer portal.



As a result, Florida was forced to use the transfer portal to acquire more talent, bringing in several players, including Myreon Jones, Brandon McKissic, Phlandrous Fleming and CJ Felder.

Now, coach White will get back one of its more productive big men in Castleton as the program looks to make the most of its next opportunities this season.