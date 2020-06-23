AllGators
Florida Gators PG Andrew Nembhard Will Transfer to Gonzaga

Zach Goodall

After a two-month-long process of assessing other options, Florida Gators point guard Andrew Nembhard has zeroed in on a new home where he will play college basketball beginning in 2021. Nembhard has announced that he will transfer to Gonzaga to be coached by Mark Few. The news was first reported by Rivals' Corey Evans. 

Nembhard entered the NBA Draft for the second time in as many years following the shortened 2020 season on April 26th, but decided to withdraw from the draft and look at transfer options on May 30th. According to analyst Jeff Goodman, Nembhard cut his list of teams to six last week before making his final decision: Duke, Gonzaga, Stanford, USC, Memphis, and Georgetown.

The 6-5, 193 lb. point guard started 67 games for Florida in his two-year stint in Gainesville, averaging 33 minutes, 9.5 points, and 5.5 assists per game. Nembhard improved as a two-point scorer from year one to year two, but went the opposite way beyond the arc in 2019. - will look to improve Nembhard's abilities as a scoring threat, to pair with his facilitating skill-set.

Nembhard will be forced to sit out of the 2020-21 season, should it happen amidst the coronavirus pandemic, due to NCAA transfer rules.

The Gators' point guard position is currently up in the air following Nembhard's decision to leave and rising sophomore Tre Mann's current uncertainty. Mann entered the NBA Draft on the same day as Nembhard and remains in the pool, weighing his options. 

As things stand, Florida is set to return rising sophomore Ques Glover and rising redshirt junior Tyree Appelby, a Cleveland State transfer, at the position.

