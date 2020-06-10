Report: Leaders Emerge for Transferring Florida Gators PG Andrew Nembhard

Three schools have emerged as leaders for the services of Florida Gators point guard Andrew Nembhard, who entered the NCAA transfer portal after withdrawing from the 2020 NBA Draft on May 30th.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reports that Duke, Gonzaga, and USC are the three schools in the running for Nembhard at this point.

The 6-5, 193 lb. point guard finished his sophomore season averaging 11.2 points and 5.6 assists in 33.2 minutes per game, generally improving as a scorer but decreasing his production beyond the arc. The two-year, 67-game starter is a proven facilitator, which teams covet to help orchestrate the flow of the offense.

Nembhard originally declared for the NBA Draft, his second time in as many seasons, on April 26th, joined by fellow Gators point guard Tre Mann. Mann remains in the draft pool, weighing his options.

Whichever team receives Nembhard looks to develop him to his five-star potential coming out of high school, where Nembhard was considered the No. 23 national recruit in his class by the 247Sports Composite. Should Nembhard take steps in his game to improve as an all-around scorer, the next time he declares for the draft could be his last time doing so.

Nembhard will have to sit out of the 2020-21 season due to transfer rules, and will have two years of eligibility remaining at the start of the 2021-22 season.

The Gators await word from Mann in order to get a better sense of the immediate future of the point guard room. Cleveland State transfer Tyree Appelby will be eligible in 2020, and has the potential to add a legitimate scoring threat after posting 17.2 points and 5.6 assists in 30.5 minutes per game. Rising sophomore Ques Glover, who shared minutes with Mann behind Nembhard as freshmen in 2019, will also be expected to step up.