Two Former Florida Gators to Face Off in NBA Finals

The 2022 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors is set to feature two former Florida Gators.

The 2022 NBA Final will feature two former Florida Gators, as Al Horford's Boston Celtics are set to take on Chris Chiozza's Golden State Warriors in the seven-game championship series that tips off on Thursday at 9 P.M. ET, in San Francisco, Calif.

Horford, a 15-year NBA veteran and five-time All-Star, spent the 2004-07 seasons at Florida under legendary head coach Billy Donovan and won back-to-back national championships with the Gators.

Chiozza made his way to the pros in 2019 after four seasons (2014-18) at UF, playing on two-way contracts with the Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets before joining Golden State ahead of the 2021-22 season.

This will mark the first NBA Finals appearance for either player in their pro careers.

Horford played a pivotal role in the Celtics' run this year, especially throughout the Eastern Conference playoffs.

An efficient shooter with a 46.7 field goal percentage during the regular season and 50 percent in the postseason. Horford has served as an ideal complementary offensive piece alongside star wing Jaylen Brown and inaugural ECF MVP Jayson Tatum as well as a defensive stud for Boston as the playoffs have lingered on.

Horford leads both the Celtics and Warriors in defensive rebounds (8.1) and blocks (1.6) per game this postseason. He had 12 defensive rebounds and two blocks in Monday night's game seven matchup with the Miami Heat.

Chiozza has contributed to the Warriors' triumph in the Western Conference, playing 10.9 minutes per game on average and putting up two points, 1.9 assists and 1.1 rebounds per contest. He has been a depth piece behind two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry and Gary Payton II at point guard.

Chiozza has yet to appear in a postseason game, however.

One of Horford and Chiozza will become the ninth former Gators' basketball player to win an NBA title. and the first to do so since Marreese Speights and David Lee held up the trophy with the Warriors in 2015.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.