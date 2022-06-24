NBA Draft: Indiana Pacers Take Former Florida, Gonzaga Guard Andrew Nembhard

Former Florida Gators point guard Andrew Nembhard selected by the Indiana Pacers with the No. 31 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

In a draft that was highlighted by the likes of Duke’s Paola Banchero, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren and Auburn’s Jabari Smtih, the Florida Gators saw a former member of the roster taken in the first slot of the second round.

Former Gators and Gonzaga guard Andrew Nembhard heard his name called on Thursday night as the Indiana Pacers selected him 31st overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. He joins No. 6 overall pick SF Benedict Mathurin and No. 58 pick PG Hugo Besson in the Indiana draft class.

During his time at the University of Florida, Nembhard showed promise as an elite-level floor general in the Gators' half-court offense for two seasons.

He compiled 9.5 points, 5.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game repping orange and blue.

However, struggling to find the desired consistency as a scorer — due to what many considered a lack of scheme fit in former head coach Mike White’s half-court offense — Nembhard elected to transfer following his sophomore campaign to develop and showcase his talents on a greater stage.

Choosing Gonzaga as his destination, the Canadian got an opportunity to participate in one of the nation’s top developmental programs.

The decision to travel across the country to join the rising college basketball blue blood for his remaining collegiate eligibility paid dividends.

Showing rapid improvements as a scorer, working in a fast-paced offense and the capability to be productive even when working off the bench during his time in Spokane (Wash.), Nembhard added layers to an already intriguing skillset. The progression led teams to believe in his abilities to serve as a future rotational guard at the next level.

He learned from behind first-rounders Jalen Suggs and Corey Kispert in the Zags 2020-21 backcourt en route to a national championship berth.

Moving into the starting five for Mark Few’s Bulldogs in 2021-22, Nembhard posted career highs in points (11.8), assists (5.8), rebounds (3.4), steals (1.6) and three-point shooting percentage (38.3%) per game.

He did so despite playing fewer minutes than he did in either season with the Gators. Nembhard elevated the Bulldogs unit as it attempted to recuperate the holes created by Suggs and Kispert’s departure to the NBA alongside big men and fellow current or eventual draft prospects Holmgren and Drew Timme.

Showcasing his aforementioned skills as a floor general, Nembhard’s ability to play at his own pace and control the tempo of the game no matter which style he is asked to operate in caught the eye of NBA scouts during his combine appearance earlier this offseason.

That workout, paired with his resume of four-year production at the college level, paved the way for his selection as the first pick of the second round.

The new Pacers' reserve has the potential to be a valuable depth piece in Indiana as the franchise continues its rebuilding process. Although he will serve in a crowded backcourt, he has the intangibles and proven efficiency to potentially carve out a solid role off the bench in the league.

