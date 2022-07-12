Florida Gators Basketball Announce 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule

The Florida Gators non-conference schedule includes a healthy mix of tune-up games and high-level matchups in Todd Golden’s first year.

The Florida Gators basketball team announced its non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season on Tuesday morning.

The marquee matchups are plentiful.

With the Gators looking to build momentum in year one under Todd Golden, the non-conference schedule grants ample opportunity for Florida to assert themselves as legitimate before they reach SEC competition.

The mixture of tune-up games in the early going mixed with road or neutral site matchups with some of college basketball’s top programs will provide a litmus test for UF’s potential.

Florida is set to open up the season against Stony Brook (Nov. 7), Kennesaw State (Nov. 11) and FAU (Nov. 14) in Gainesville to open the year, before traveling to Tallahassee on Nov. 18 to take on the Seminoles in the annual matchup of Sunshine State rivals.

Following that stretch, Golden will travel back to the west coast — where he coached at San Francisco for the past three seasons — to participate in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Oregon, from Nov. 24-27.

Other teams in the field include Duke, Gonzaga, Oregon State, Portland State, Purdue, West Virginia and Xavier. The fellow participants will provide Florida exposure to the highest level of competition college basketball has to offer this season.

Florida returns home for another three-game stretch against Florida A&M (Nov. 30), Stetson (Dec. 4) and a previously announced date with UConn (Dec. 7).

They close out non-conference play in December with two neutral site games, one coming in Tampa on Dec. 14 against an unnamed opponent and the last against Oklahoma in Charlotte (N.C.) for the Jumpman Invitational.

Their final non-conference game comes against Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas, as part of the SEC-Big 12 Challenge. That will provide a break from Florida’s SEC schedule, which is yet to be announced, as the Gators travel to take on the Wildcats on Jan. 29.

Here is the full non-conference schedule for the Florida Gators 2022-23 season:

Nov. 7 - vs. Stony Brook

Nov. 11 - vs. Kennesaw State

Nov. 14 - vs. Florida Atlantic

Nov. 18 - @ Florida State

Nov. 24-27 - Phil Knight Legacy (Portland, Ore.)

Nov. 30 - vs. Florida A&M

Dec. 4 - vs. Stetson

Dec. 7 - vs. UConn

Dec. 14 - Opponent TBA

Dec. 20 - Jumpman Invitational (Charlotte, N.C.)

Jan. 29 - @ Kansas State

