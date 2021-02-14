Is Gators' Basketball Capable of Making a Storied Tournament Run?

What characteristics do the Florida Gators’ hold that indicate an ability to make a deep March Madness run in the unprecedented season?

Talented, battle-tested and resilient.

Scheduled to return to the floor on Tuesday night against Arkansas, the Florida Gators will be coming off a 13-day hiatus and their second unexpected time off of the season.

As a team heavily defined by what they have been able to overcome throughout the tumultuous 2020-21 season, the Gators are in a position to make an improbable tournament run despite the constant obstacles that have been placed in their path.

Beginning the season with expectations of a turnaround following years of lackluster outcomes and inadequate offensive production, a team of veterans looked to rally together to bring a change of pace to Gainesville.

With the focal point of the squad being the SECs Preseason Player of the Year in Keyontae Johnson, Florida took a substantial blow when Johnson collapsed in an eventual loss to their in-state rivals Florida State in Tallahassee. After hospitalization and close monitoring of the situation, Johnson recently confirmed the suspicions that his season was over and Florida would have to move forward with him on the sidelines rather than occupying the three or four spot on the court.

Following the Johnson scare, the Gators took the first of two long durations of inactivity, looking to regroup after being shaken by what had transpired.

Coming back to the court with a bang, Florida began SEC action with two straight victories over Vanderbilt and LSU but showed signs that they couldn't compete with the length other teams had to offer. Hitting a significant rough patch, the Gators’ weaknesses were exploited in three of the next four games, producing losses against Alabama, Kentucky and Mississippi State.

Losing Scottie Lewis — who many consider to be one of the best defenders in the SEC — for a multi-game stretch starting with the only win during that time span against Ole Miss, Florida looked to be behind the eight-ball when it came to keeping their talent on the court.

However, the loss created room for trial and error for which lineups worked and which lineups didn’t. A much-needed period that has paid dividends as of late.

With changes needed to be made to get back on track — including a big man lineup of Colin Castleton and Omar Payne manning the four and five spots — the Gators found a fix and excelled with their newfound personnel.

Turning around from the 1-3 stretch with a four-game win streak, Florida managed to rattle off two upset victories over ranked opponents Tennessee and West Virginia. Firing on all cylinders offensively throughout that streak, a deviation from the norm in recent seasons, the Gators have been a nuisance to contain for any team's defense.

Losing in their last outing to South Carolina on Feb. 3, with a rare poor shooting performance (40% from the field), significant questions reappeared concerning the legitimacy of the Gators squad.

Why do they play down to the lesser opponents? Was the four-game win streak another flash in the pan from an overall shaky program? Were the fixes offensively temporary?

Most importantly, can they make a substantial NCAA tournament run come March?

The answer to the final question is a resounding yes.

Firstly, the complete 180-degree turn from previous Mike White coached teams that the unit has underwent this season on the offensive end has benefited them well and likely comes as a direct result of their efforts running up and down the floor.

Shooting just under 50% from the field on the year — a number that has risen quickly in the last month — Gators’ basketball has shown promise that the season is not a lost cause. Led by sophomore point guard Tre Mann, averaging 14.5 points per game, UF accounts for right at 78 points per game on the season, sixth-best in the SEC.

Seeing that number skyrocket with the increase in ball movement — resulting in better shot creation — and a more prominent paint presence as of late, Florida’s identity has shifted from stout defense to a high-octane scoring attack. A difficult task to control for opposing SEC opponents when catching the Gators hot.

As a team that is talented, battle-tested and resilient, the Gators withhold the necessary attributes to be a legitimate contender down the stretch of the 2020-21 college basketball season.

Despite the recent ugly loss, the improvements they have made throughout the season have been a direct testament to the team's ability, one that has consistently allowed them to find ways back from what looks to be the beginnings of downward spirals.

On Tuesday, Florida gets an opportunity to return from the extended break in the midst of SEC action, playing against the Arkansas Razorbacks (16-5, 8-4 SEC) that recently unseated tenth-ranked Missouri on the road. At fourth in the conference standings, four and a half games back from the leaders in Alabama, UFs chances of closing in on a regular-season SEC title are slim.

However, steadying the ship and turning their up and down performances into a consistent production on the court at the right time gives them the steam they need to push into the postseason with a vengeance.

In a year where motivation is difficult to be found, the Gators have a multitude of things to play for.

As a result, Florida is in a position to make a special run on college basketball’s grandest stage.