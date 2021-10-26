Gators' Colin Castleton Named to Coaches All-SEC First-Team

Castleton is expected to be a major contributor for the Florida Gators this season.

Florida Gators forward/center Colin Castleton was named to the Preseason Coaches All-SEC first-team on Tuesday afternoon, marking the rising senior's second major honor since joining the Gators last year.

Castleton took over a major role in the frontcourt for the Gators in 2020-21 after transferring to UF from Michigan last April, filling in for 2019-20 graduate transfer Kerry Blackshear Jr. Castleton finished his debut season with the Gators averaging 12.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game in 24 appearances, making 21 starts.

Castleton earned Second-Team Coaches All-SEC honors for his performance last season as well as two SEC Player of the Week awards. Castleton tested the waters of the NBA Draft this past spring but ultimately decided to return to Florida for a second season.

RELATED: Gators 2021-22 center outlook

You can find the rest of the Preseason Coaches All-SEC team below.

First Team All-SEC

Jaden Shackelford – Alabama

Jahvon Quinerly – Alabama

JD Notae – Arkansas

Allen Flanigan – Auburn

Colin Castleton – Florida

Sahvir Wheeler – Kentucky

Darius Days – LSU

Iverson Molinar – Mississippi State

John Fulkerson – Tennessee

Scotty Pippen Jr. – Vanderbilt

Second Team All-SEC

Davonte Davis – Arkansas

Jabari Smith – Auburn

Keion Brooks Jr. – Kentucky

Kellan Grady – Kentucky

Oscar Tshiebwe – Kentucky

Xavier Pinson – LSU

Garrison Brooks – Mississippi State

Keyshawn Bryant – South Carolina

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.