Florida Gators' Colin Castleton Named to Coaches All-SEC First-Team
Florida Gators forward/center Colin Castleton was named to the Preseason Coaches All-SEC first-team on Tuesday afternoon, marking the rising senior's second major honor since joining the Gators last year.
Castleton took over a major role in the frontcourt for the Gators in 2020-21 after transferring to UF from Michigan last April, filling in for 2019-20 graduate transfer Kerry Blackshear Jr. Castleton finished his debut season with the Gators averaging 12.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game in 24 appearances, making 21 starts.
Castleton earned Second-Team Coaches All-SEC honors for his performance last season as well as two SEC Player of the Week awards. Castleton tested the waters of the NBA Draft this past spring but ultimately decided to return to Florida for a second season.
You can find the rest of the Preseason Coaches All-SEC team below.
First Team All-SEC
Jaden Shackelford – Alabama
Jahvon Quinerly – Alabama
JD Notae – Arkansas
Allen Flanigan – Auburn
Colin Castleton – Florida
Sahvir Wheeler – Kentucky
Darius Days – LSU
Iverson Molinar – Mississippi State
John Fulkerson – Tennessee
Scotty Pippen Jr. – Vanderbilt
Second Team All-SEC
Davonte Davis – Arkansas
Jabari Smith – Auburn
Keion Brooks Jr. – Kentucky
Kellan Grady – Kentucky
Oscar Tshiebwe – Kentucky
Xavier Pinson – LSU
Garrison Brooks – Mississippi State
Keyshawn Bryant – South Carolina
