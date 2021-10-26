    • October 26, 2021
    Florida Gators' Colin Castleton Named to Coaches All-SEC First-Team

    Castleton is expected to be a major contributor for the Florida Gators this season.
    Author:

    Florida Gators forward/center Colin Castleton was named to the Preseason Coaches All-SEC first-team on Tuesday afternoon, marking the rising senior's second major honor since joining the Gators last year. 

    Castleton took over a major role in the frontcourt for the Gators in 2020-21 after transferring to UF from Michigan last April, filling in for 2019-20 graduate transfer Kerry Blackshear Jr. Castleton finished his debut season with the Gators averaging 12.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game in 24 appearances, making 21 starts.

    Castleton earned Second-Team Coaches All-SEC honors for his performance last season as well as two SEC Player of the Week awards. Castleton tested the waters of the NBA Draft this past spring but ultimately decided to return to Florida for a second season.

    RELATED: Gators 2021-22 center outlook

    You can find the rest of the Preseason Coaches All-SEC team below.

    First Team All-SEC

    Jaden Shackelford – Alabama

    Jahvon Quinerly – Alabama

    JD Notae – Arkansas

    Allen Flanigan – Auburn

    Colin Castleton – Florida

    Sahvir Wheeler – Kentucky

    Darius Days – LSU

    Iverson Molinar – Mississippi State

    John Fulkerson – Tennessee

    Scotty Pippen Jr. – Vanderbilt

    Second Team All-SEC

    Davonte Davis – Arkansas

    Jabari Smith – Auburn

    Keion Brooks Jr. – Kentucky

    Kellan Grady – Kentucky

    Oscar Tshiebwe – Kentucky

    Xavier Pinson – LSU

    Garrison Brooks – Mississippi State

    Keyshawn Bryant – South Carolina

    Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

