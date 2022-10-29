Gators Center Colin Castleton Lands on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Watch List

Florida Gators center Colin Castleton was named to the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award watch list on Friday. The honor is awarded annually to college basketball’s top center.

He pairs alongside the nation’s top big men including North Carolina’s Armando Bacot, Purdue’s Zach Edey and last year’s winner in Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe.

Castleton has served as an integral part of the Gators' success during his time in orange and blue over the past two seasons. The Deland (Fla.) native averaged 16.2 points and nine rebounds with 62 blocked shots during the 2021-22 campaign.

Stepping into a new offense that heavily utilizes pick and roll concepts and generates guards to push the ball downhill toward the basket — where they attempt to draw defenders in to then dump the ball down to the opposite block for a rim two from the center — his productivity could increase from previous years.

A notable aid for his elevation in that regard comes from his expanded skillset as more than an interior scorer, showcasing a midrange turnaround jumper and a more consistent three-ball from the top of the key so far this preseason.

If that can translate to the game floor, where he can become a legitimate threat at all three levels, not only can Castleton elevate his play to live up to the billing as one of the nation’s top centers by preseason standard but transform Florida’s once-stagnant offense.

