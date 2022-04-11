Forward Colin Castleton has announced that he will return to the Florida Gators for a third season.

In massive news for new head coach Todd Golden, forward Colin Castleton has announced via Twitter that he will return to the Florida Gators for a third season and his fifth year of college basketball.

"The past couple weeks have helped me reflect on the season, as well as give me time to decide what's next for my future," Castleton wrote. "Thank you to my family and everyone who has helped me make this decision. Everyone's process is different, and I'm adding another chapter to mine.

"Gator Nation, I'm back!"

The Deland, Fla. native, who transferred to Florida from Michigan before his junior season, is freshly removed from a Second-Team All-SEC campaign in 2021 where he averaged 16.2 points, nine rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game, with a 54.6 field goal percentage to boot.

Castleton was temporarily hampered by a shoulder injury throughout his 2021-22 season which sidelined him for six of UF's 34 games. He started every contest he was available for.

With the ambition of becoming an NBA player, seen by his temporary declaration for the NBA Draft a year ago before his return to UF, Castleton will remain in Gainesville for one more year to improve his game as well as his pro stock.

In his two-year Gators career, in which he's started 49 games, Castleton has averaged 14.4 points, 7.8 boards, 2.2 blocks and 1.3 assists per appearance with a field goal percentage of 56.5.

Castleton's intention to return to UF comes two days after Golden welcomed his first transfer as Florida's head coach, that being wing Will Richard from Belmont. The Gators are expected to remain active in scanning the transfer portal for talent for the upcoming season.

