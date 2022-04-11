Skip to main content

Colin Castleton Returning to Florida Gators for 2022-23 Season

Forward Colin Castleton has announced that he will return to the Florida Gators for a third season.

In massive news for new head coach Todd Golden, forward Colin Castleton has announced via Twitter that he will return to the Florida Gators for a third season and his fifth year of college basketball. 

"The past couple weeks have helped me reflect on the season, as well as give me time to decide what's next for my future," Castleton wrote. "Thank you to my family and everyone who has helped me make this decision. Everyone's process is different, and I'm adding another chapter to mine.

"Gator Nation, I'm back!"

The Deland, Fla. native, who transferred to Florida from Michigan before his junior season, is freshly removed from a Second-Team All-SEC campaign in 2021 where he averaged 16.2 points, nine rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game, with a 54.6 field goal percentage to boot.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Castleton was temporarily hampered by a shoulder injury throughout his 2021-22 season which sidelined him for six of UF's 34 games. He started every contest he was available for.

With the ambition of becoming an NBA player, seen by his temporary declaration for the NBA Draft a year ago before his return to UF, Castleton will remain in Gainesville for one more year to improve his game as well as his pro stock.

In his two-year Gators career, in which he's started 49 games, Castleton has averaged 14.4 points, 7.8 boards, 2.2 blocks and 1.3 assists per appearance with a field goal percentage of 56.5. 

Castleton's intention to return to UF comes two days after Golden welcomed his first transfer as Florida's head coach, that being wing Will Richard from Belmont. The Gators are expected to remain active in scanning the transfer portal for talent for the upcoming season.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Tyree Patterson
Recruiting

Gators WR Target Tyree Patterson: 'As of Right Now, [UF] Is Number One'

By Conner Clarke1 hour ago
William Peagler
Football

Despite Injuries, Gators Coach William Peagler Impressed With TE Group

By Demetrius Harvey2 hours ago
Will Richard 2
Basketball

Will Richard Talks Gators Transfer, Relationship With Todd Golden

By Conner Clarke19 hours ago
Richard Young
Recruiting

Gators Make the Top 7 for RB Richard Young

By Zach Goodall21 hours ago
Billy Napier
Football

Billy Napier Stresses the Need for Florida Gators to Build Depth

By Zach GoodallApr 10, 2022
Will Richard
Basketball

Scouting Report: Florida Gators Transfer Guard Will Richard

By Brandon CarrollApr 10, 2022
Will RIchard
Basketball

Gators Earn Commitment From Guard Transfer Will Richard

By Brandon CarrollApr 9, 2022
Jerrick Gibson
Recruiting

Jerrick Gibson Continues Recruitment With "Dream School" Florida Gators

By Conner ClarkeApr 9, 2022