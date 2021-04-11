Former Furman Forward Noah Gurley Transfers to Alabama

Florida Gators fail to complete their roster retooling process after losing out on talented forward transfer Noah Gurley.

Decision made.

After announcing his top eight schools in consideration on April 4, former Furman Paladin Noah Gurley has officially announced his decision to transfer to the University of Alabama.

Choosing the Crimson Tide over the likes of Florida, Auburn, San Diego State, Marquette, Miami, Tennessee and Duke, the coveted forward prospect is now off the transfer portal big board.

Conducting Zoom conferences with each of the schools on his final list throughout the final week, Gurley made late eliminations from the nationwide contest for his services, kicking Duke and Tennessee from the party just two days before his announcement date, Sunday, April 11.

With the Gators in a firm standing throughout the longevity of his recruitment, the once overlooked recruit coming out of high school slipped through Mike White’s grasp as he continues trying to fill the roster for next season.

Originally from Fayetteville, Ga., Gurley started in 83 of his 88 total appearances at Furman, playing in 27.4 minutes per game over that span. Recording 12.7 points — knocking down 49.8 percent of his shots from the field during his career, including 34.4 percent from beyond the arc — 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in three years, the two-time All-Southern Conference player proved his worth after receiving just two offers out of high school.

With physical intangibles that made him a desirable prospect for all teams looking to bolster their roster via the portal, the 6-foot-8, 210 pound stretch four plays larger than he is, given his near seven-foot wingspan.

The former Paladins star adds a multifaceted skill set to an already skilled Alabama team, combining a strong set of post moves, explosiveness and rebounding ability on the interior while providing a three-point stroke that stretches the floor when he operates from beyond the arc.

Winning his one-on-one battles on the defensive end by showcasing his length and high basketball IQ — showing a heightened understanding of playing help defense in most instances — Gurley shapes up well to defend the size and speed of the style of forwards in the SEC.

For Florida, the miss of Gurley taints the success they have seen in adding transfers Myreon Jones, Brandon McKissic and CJ Felder to the roster’s mix ahead of next year.

More importantly, Gurley’s decision to head to Tuscaloosa maintains the need for Florida to attack the portal for any forward prospect they feel can provide depth behind last year's starter in Anthony Duruji.

Nate Oates and Alabama hit big by acquiring an immediate starter with two years of eligibility remaining and a surely noted history of giving rival Auburn Tigers trouble with a 21-point and eight-rebound outing against Bruce Pearl's squad in 2019.

Meanwhile, Florida is left picking up the crumbs of a lackluster remaining portal class at the forward position aside from Massachusetts’ Tre Mitchell.

