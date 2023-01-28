Florida Gators Forward Alex Fudge Active at Kansas State

Photo: Alex Fudge; Credit: Zach Goodall

As Florida travels into Manhattan, Kan., to take on No. 5 Kansas State, Todd Golden's squad is receiving reinforcements in the form of starting forward Alex Fudge. He is scheduled to return after missing just one game due to a head injury suffered early in the second half against Mississippi State on Jan. 21, a UF spokesperson confirmed to All Gators.

During Friday's media availability, Golden shared that Fudge was a game-time decision for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge bout.

"He's getting better," he said. "I would say day to day still, probably will be close to a game-time decision tomorrow, we will see how he does today, getting through the progression of his comeback, but he's definitely making positive strides."

After going through pregame warmups a few hours before tip, Florida's medical staff deemed that he was cleared for the crucial contest on Florida's schedule.

Fudge averages 7.5 points and 5.1 rebounds in 19 appearances (11 starts) this season, serving as a high-intensity two-way piece for the Gators. His recent aggression on the boards is playing a significant role in the unit's uptick in success since SEC play commenced.

He will step right back into the fire with a matchup against Kansas State's leading scorer in former Gators forward Keyontae Johnson. While Florida will look to throw different looks at its former star in the emotional reunion with multiple wings taking on the task, Fudge's length and athleticism slate him to take on primary defensive duties against Johnson.

"He'll get different looks, for sure. If Alex is able to play, he'll get some reps on him. I think Will [Richard] could do a good job on him. I think Riley [Kugel] will do a good job on him. Keep size on him and see what he can do.

"I think he's the type of guy who can get comfortable if he sees the same look over and over again, so you want to vary it on him a little bit to see if he can adjust against different looks."

Florida versus Kansas State is set to tip off at 6 p.m. EST.

