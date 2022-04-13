Former LSU Forward Alex Fudge Announces Transfer to Florida Gators

The Florida Gators basketball program is staying hot, bringing in transfer portal talent to supplement the current holes on the roster.

On Wednesday, head coach Todd Golden and company reeled in a commitment from LSU forward transfer Alex Fudge.

As a former four-star talent in the 2020 recruiting class, Fudge elected to join Will Wade at LSU to begin his collegiate career.

But, with the uncertainty surrounding the program after Wade’s firing, LSU saw a mass exodus that resulted in a depleted roster in Baton Rouge. As a result, no scholarship players from last season remain on Matt McMahon’s new squad.

Fudge, following suit of others, elected to transfer out.

As a native of Duval County in Jacksonville (Fla.) — and former player for Chandler Parsons-affiliated travel high school basketball team — Fudge visited UF over the weekend with a plethora of reasons to join the Gators.

He elected to head back to his home state of Florida to continue his collegiate career in orange and blue threads as a result.

Playing in 29 games during the 2021-22 season, Fudge averaged a modest 3.3 points on 42.4% shooting, 3.2 rebounds and 0.8 steals per contest. However, despite serving as a reserve at only 13.9 minutes per game, Fudge shined the potential that made him a highly touted high school recruit.

His career-high outing came against Texas State in his second career game. He posted 14 points on 5-for-5 from the field in 23 minutes. Fudge’s next best contest came in a difficult loss at home to Arkansas, where he accounted for 13 points, four rebounds and two steals.

Showcasing length, a smooth jumper and opportunistic defensive efforts, Fudge will provide Golden with a versatile forward that can create mismatches for Florida to take advantage of.

Fudge joins former Belmont guard Will Richard as players to transfer into the Florida program so far this offseason and will likely taking over a starting spot in the frontcourt alongside returning star center Colin Castleton.

