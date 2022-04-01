Gators Forward Anthony Duruji Declares For NBA Draft; Hires Agent

Florida Gators forward Anthony Duruji hires an agent as he looks to move to the NBA after two full seasons with UF.

Florida Gators forward Anthony Duruji is slated to take the next step in his basketball career.

On Friday, the senior announced his intentions to hire an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.

Duruji, who has served as a multi-year starter with the Gators since transferring in 2019, has proved to be an explosive athlete during his SEC career as a player who consistently produced highlight-reel clips.

Despite averaging just 8.6 points and 4.1 rebounds in 30 games in 2021-22, he proved to be a constant in an ever-changing Gators lineup over the past two seasons as head coach Mike White attempted to find an answer to elevate his middle-of-the-pack squads.

Playing above the rim on both ends of the floor, Duruji possesses the pure athleticism to overcome his relatively undersized stature at 6’7”, 209 pounds to impress scouts who turn on his tape.

This season, in the absence of starting center and number one scoring option Colin Castleton, Duruji picked up the slack to aid the Gators to a respectable stretch of contest.

During that stretch, he posted a promising 22-point performance against Mississippi State to elevate Florida to a much-needed win in the fifth game of conference play.

Duruji becomes the second to announce his intentions this offseason for Florida.

First, Tyree Appleby — who followed a similar trajectory of Duruji by transferring in and seeing significant starting time — announced he would enact his extra year of collegiate eligibility allowed due to COVID-19. However, he has entered his name into the transfer portal for a second time, browsing the market for options outside of Florida.

Now, Duruji’s decision solidifies new head coach Todd Golden’s need to find a solution of talent and depth in the frontcourt heading into the 2022-23 season.

That mission will consist of retaining 2022 forward signee Jalen Reed, plucking talent from the transfer portal and appealing for a possible Castleton return for one final go in orange and blue.

Castleton remains as the Gators biggest unknown from last season heading in the early portion of the offseason.

