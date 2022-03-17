Without the Gators participating in the NCAA Tournament, we present four teams to watch in the early slate of games.

March Madness is set to officially commence Thursday with 16 games on the slate for round of 68 action in college basketball. Presenting an eventful array of matchups across the board, the NCAA tournament can be difficult to navigate for people without a dog in the fight.

With the Gators being excluded from the final field of 68, the desire for Florida fans to watch the tournament may be nonexistent.

However, with an impending change at the helm on the horizon following Mike White's departure to Georgia, March Madness will feature a bevy of coaching candidates to assume that vacancy.

As prospective coaches, former players and Cinderella teams vie for a championship, AllGators analyzes five teams for Gators fans should keep an eye on during the NCAA Tournament.

Related: Head Coach Candidates for the Florida Gators to Replace Mike White

Murray State

Arguably one of the most intriguing teams in the field in general, the Racers are led by a man that is viewed as a favorite around the NCAA for major programs attempting to fill openings at head coach

Matt McMahon, 43, has proved his worth as a top tier coach at the mid-major level during his seven years at Murray State. But, his success has proven that he's ready to take a considerable jump.

Florida could offer that opportunity.

Possessing a fast-paced style that provides explosiveness on the offensively, the racers have embodied their name under McMahon for the longevity of his tenure in Murray (Ky.). Despite taking a step toward a more controlled style in 2021-22 that utilizes pick and roll to dish the ball down to big men on the interior or kick out to open shooters flashing up from the corners off the dribble, the ability to get out in transition is still a staple of the team's identity.

That pace would excite Gators fans if he inevitably is the one hired to be White's successor.

When watching the Racers, it will not only be important to pay attention to the exciting style of offense McMahon's team operates, but the animated presence he brings to the sideline.

His energy is exuberant and would be a welcomed change at a spot many are accustomed to an even-keeled approach.

As McMahon leads a 30-2 squad into tournament action, Florida fans have an opportunity to get a glance of their future. Do it!

Baylor

Entering the tournament as a one seed for the second season in a row, the Baylor Bears have quickly turned into a prominent program in the NCAA.

Major components to that surge to the mountain top — which culminated in their dominant championship run in 2020-21 — have been the star power and continuity on the coaching staff's top two positions.

While head coach Scott Drew has been the main piece to that puzzle, associate head coach Jerome Tang has been equally as instrumental in the building process since 2003.

As the Bears keep winning, his notoriety as a beacon of knowledge and instruction in basketball rises.

As a result, he's garnered considerable attention for head coaching vacancy, Florida being one of the options at the moment.

In Baylor's attempts to go back-to-back, it will be worth keeping an eye on a Bears team that Tang has his fingerprint all over. If you do, expect to see a group that prides itself on high-level defense and hustle at work.

Gonzaga

Moving away from programs with prospective head coaching options, we turn our attention to the lone representatives for the Florida Gators in the NCAA Tournament.

Andrew Nembhard, who spent two seasons with the Gators in 2018-19 and 2019-20, is currently manning the starting point guard position for Mark Few's top-ranked team.

Nembhard, who has been a critical factor for Gonzaga's continued success in the backcourt following the departure of current Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs, has benefitted with his increased playing time this season.

Averaging a career-high in points (11.7), assists (5.7) and rebounds (3.2) per game, the Ontario, Canada product has, statistically, pieced together the best campaign of his collegiate career.

Although his time in Gainesville failed to live up to expectations, where it seemed as if he was a square peg attempted to be plugged into a square hole, he still contributed to memorable moments and flashed pro-level promise as a floor general while repping orange and blue.

As a result, watching the former Gators guard in his attempt to supplement a Bulldogs team — led by big men Chet Holmgren and Drew Timme — in search of their first national championship title should be a part of your March Madness plans.

South Dakota State

Unlike the other teams on this list, the Jackrabbits have no past, present or future ties to the Florida program.

There is no coach to examine as he commands his team while they're on the floor. There is no player to root for because he used to rep orange and blue.

This team is simply one to watch if you want to see good, modern-era basketball with potential for a Cinderella run.

Facing off against a Providence team that won a regular-season title in the crowded Big East lined, with the likes of Villanova and Creighton breathing down their neck. The contest won't be an easy one for SDSU to pull off the upset.

However, the door will be open.

In March, the Friars' have struggled to maintain the level of play that carried them to their standing atop their conference this season. To cap off regular season play, Providence lost to Villanova in a close matchup on the road, a "good loss” in the metrics of March Madness.

What followed that heartbreaking end to an otherwise positive 2021-22 campaign has created cause for concern.

They struggled against a Butler team (14-19; 6-14 Big East) that has been a shell of its usual self this season — needing a clutch triple by guard Al Durham in the closing stages of the contest to escape with a win over the No. 9 seed.

Then, they got routed by Creighton in the semifinal by a 27-point margin, a rough last impression.

Now, the No. 4 seed is skidding into the postseason in a prime spot to be upset by one of the most efficient offenses in the country.

In a win-or-go-home setting, the ability to shoot the basketball can have a massive impact on a team's chances to make a run, especially from the 11th and 12th seeds. Thus far, in 2021-22, no team connects from beyond the arc more than SDSU.

Knocking down nearly 45% of their triple attempts — a number that stands four percentage points ahead of the next best in the country (Colgate, who you should also watch, near 41%) — the Jackrabbits win with their ability to drive and kick out to the perimeter. And, they're willing to make the extra pass.

That type of shooting prowess has aided teams to produce unexpected upsets in the past, and if Providence continues to drag in round one, they could be the next victim.

It may not have the appeal of the Gators intertwined in the framework of the storyline, but everyone can appreciate a Cinderella story.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.