Florida Gators PF Signee Jalen Reed Reopens Recruitment

Castaic (Cal.) forward signee Jalen Reed backs off his commitment from the Florida Gators and reopens his recruitment.

Just moments after the Florida Gators picked up a big-time commitment at a position of need from point guard Trey Bonham, Southern California Academy forward and UF 2022 signee Jalen Reed announced that he is reopening his recruitment.

Reed joins Malik Reneau as 2022 commits to back off their pledge since the new staff took over in Gainesville.

Committing under the previous regime, Reed wrote that the changes that have occurred in 2022 led to his decision to test the open market once again before he makes a decision on where he will continue his basketball career.

However, the Gators are still in a position to land the talented forward, who will likely occupy the four spot at the next level, as he gives UF an opportunity to continue recruiting for his services.

Standing at 6’10”, 220 pounds, Reed possesses the skill set of a modern-day stretch four prospect who can win with athleticism and finesse at all three levels on the offensive end.

His length has the potential to create mismatches on both ends of the floor.

While the loss of the promising rising freshman stings, especially in the long-term plans for Florida at power forward, the Gators have done well to equip the roster with depth for the short term since the 2021-22 season ended.

LSU transfer Alex Fudge has come over to Gainesville from Baton Rouge to stand alongside CJ Felder for playing time at the four.

The Gators now have more options to sift through as they continue reconstructing the roster heading into year one of the Todd Golden era.

