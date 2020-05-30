AllGators
Report: Gators Guard Andrew Nembhard Set to Withdraw from NBA Draft, Transfer

Demetrius Harvey

According to a report today from Stadium's Jeff Goodman, Gators point guard Andrew Nembhard is set to withdraw from the 2020 NBA Draft, and transfer upon re-gaining eligibility.

Nembhard, 6-foot-5, originally declared for the 2020 NBA Draft on April 26th, creating a hole on the Gators' basketball team from a leadership standpoint. A Canadian-born, former five-star athlete, Nembhard started for the Gators over the past two seasons and averaged 11.2 points per game in 2019.

The Gators are coming off of a very up-and-down season, and Nembhard, while he was apart of the bad and the good, had shown enough upside to make the next step in 2020. Now, it appears, he will be leaving the Gators regardless, opting to transfer rather than returned to the squad led by head coach Mike White.

If Gators guard Tre Mann also decides to continue on his path to the NBA draft or decides to transfer after withdrawing as well, the team will need to rely on options such as guards Ques Glover or Cleveland State transfer Tyree Appleby. 

While the team will surely miss the production and leadership which sophomore Nembhard would have provided, they might not all be lost. Due to the skillset of Nembhard, the Gators were slower-paced than ever, not able to truly take advantage of quick-twitch athletes such as Scottie Lewis and Keyontae Johnson.

Moving forward, Nembhard will now be heading out of Gainesville after just two seasons in the Orange and Blue and perhaps take another opportunity to declare for the NBA Draft next season.

