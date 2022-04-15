Gators Guard Kowacie Reeves Jr. Returning To Florida

Gators guard Kowacie Reeves Jr. is returning to Florida and will not enter the transfer portal.

Just two days after he was mentioned to be entering into the transfer portal, Gators star wing Kowacie Reeves Jr. has announced his intentions to return to the University of Florida for the 2022-23 season.

Following a hectic 48 hours that brought skepticism about the Gators' main building block heading into the future under a new leader, Reeves’ decision to return is a breath of fresh air for everyone around the program, especially head coach Todd Golden.

Standing at 6’6”, 182 pounds, the Macon (Ga.) native compiled modest numbers as a true freshman.

Usually operating in rotation with starters on the wing, Reeves posted 5.5 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game in year one of his collegiate career.

However, stepping up on multiple occasions throughout the year — including a massive 21-point second half in the SEC tournament against Texas A&M — the highly touted high school recruit formed expectations that he could be a dynamic leader on the team going forward.

He averaged 16.3 points per game in the final three contests of 2021-22.

As a result, Reeves will serve as a focal point in the Gators' offensive attack in the upcoming season. Equipped with excellent length and confidence as a jump shooter, Reeves embodies the offensive skillset Golden will be looking for in 2022 and beyond.

Able to score at all three levels, Reeves excels when in catch and shoot opportunities with his ability to rise above defenders routinely. His stature and shooting stroke are reminiscent of current NBA star Kevin Durant but on a smaller scale.

The rising sophomore also began to flash talent off the dribble toward the end of the 2021 season.

If he is able to accompany his already elite-level jump shooting with explosive off the dribble and around the rim — as well as continued progression defensively — Reeves could contend as one of the best talents in the Southeastern Conference.

The Gators are now equipped with a bevy of depth on the wings with Reeves re-entering the mix alongside lockdown defender Niels Lane, Belmont transfer Will Richard, Myreon Jones and Elijah Kennedy.

The length in the unit will have the potential to create beneficial mismatches next season.

