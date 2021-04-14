Former Florida Gators Guard Ques Glover Transfers to Samford

Former Florida Gators guard Ques Glover announces that he will continue his collegiate basketball career at Samford.

A disappointing end to the 2020-21 season for the Florida Gators basketball program culminated in the exit of seven players (including Colin Castleton, who is still eligible to return), four of which are transfers.

Prior to today, three of the four Florida transfers found new homes, with Omar Payne headed to Illinois, Noah Locke to Louisville and Osayi Osifo reuniting with coach Jordan Mincy at Jacksonville.

Now, the fourth and final former Gator has announced his transfer destination after 20 days on the open market.

On Wednesday evening, guard Ques Glover announced that he would be taking his talents to Sanford to be a member of the Bulldogs for the remainder of his collegiate career.

As part of the 2019 recruiting class from Knoxville (Tenn.), Glover chose the Gators over was an adequate depth piece in Gainesville for two seasons. Seeing 10.4 minutes per game in 51 appearances for the Gators, Glover averaged 3.6 points shooting 42.1 percent from the floor, 0.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists throughout the limited time he saw on the court at UF.

Standing at 5-foot-11, 182 pounds, Glover was put at a significant disadvantage given his inability on the offensive as an undersized guard in the SEC.

Playing as a change of pace guard that suits the more traditional style of point guard, Glover’s lack of scoring prowess and shot creation cause him to be buried on the depth chart behind the likes of Andrew Nembhard, Tyree Appleby and Tre Mann.

Providing high energy to the court in his short-lived appearances in orange and blue, the move to the Southern conference bodes well for Glover’s physical attributes and overall skillset.

Providing power five experience to the mix in Homewood (Ala.), Glover will be filling in alongside A.J. Stanton-McCray and Christian Guess to replace the loss of Myron Gordan to Bowling Green in the backcourt for Buddy McMillan’s squad.

The relationship between Glover and Florida did not work out how both sides planned in July of 2019 when committed. However, Glover's decision to head to Samford proves to benefit both sides as Glover goes to a spot where he will have a larger impact, and Florida can improve as a whole with the additions of Brandon McKissic, Phlandrous Fleming Jr. and Myreon Jones.

Now, Florida possesses a more dynamic guard rotation both in-depth and the ability to operate at a high level on both ends of the court.

In a loss that brought about major question marks for the Gators at guard when the decision was made, Glover’s departure was necessary for both parties and looks to be a mutually beneficial separation in hindsight.