Gators Basketball Coach Mike White Receives Two-Year Contract Extension

The University of Florida has extended two of its head ball coaches today, including basketball coach Mike White, who will be extended through April of 2027.

Today, it was revealed that along with football head coach Dan Mullen, basketball head coach Mike White would also be receiving a contract extension. For White, his contract will extend through April of 2027, giving him two more years remaining on his deal.

Similar to Mullen, White's bonus portion of his contract that was suspended in 2020-21 due to the pandemic, has returned. White's financial terms have not been updated, meaning he was not given a raise.

White's current deal gives him a total salary over six years of $19.123,000, with an average payout of $3,187,166 per year.

"Though he’s still relatively young by coaching standards, Mike has already established himself as a successful head coach," Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said of White in a statement today.

"Because of his work ethic, intelligence and competitiveness his career has such a high ceiling, and it’s going to be fun watching what his Gator teams accomplish for years to come."

White was originally hired by Florida to be its head coach following the departure of Billy Donovan for the 2015-16 season. Since then, White's Gators have gone to the NCAA Tournament four times, and have achieved a record of 123-75 over six seasons.

The highest Florida has achieved during the tournament has been the Elite Eight, once in 2016-17, losing to South Carolina 77-70.

Last year, Florida would advance to the round of 32 after defeating Virginia Tech in the first round, ultimately falling to Oral Roberts 81-78 in the Round of 32. White's Gators have not advanced past the Round of 32 since 2017.

After losing several players either via the transfer portal or to the NBA draft, the Gators have made an effort to bring in plenty of assets via the NCAA Transfer Portal themselves.

Thus far, they've brought in Forward CJ Felder (Boston College), guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (Charleston Southern), guard Myreon Jones (Penn State) and guard Brandon McKissic (Missouri-Kansas City).

While he has not officially made his return, forward Keyontae Johnson opted not to enter the NBA Draft, and has steadily made progress in his health after collapsing on the court during the team's loss against FSU last season. His decision to return is reportedly still months away.