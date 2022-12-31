Florida's Home SEC Play Opens This Week. Get Your Tickets via SI

Football season may have come to a close for the Gators, but Florida sports never stop.

In fact, SEC basketball is upon us.

Fresh off an inspired contest on the road against the No. 20 Auburn Tigers, albeit a loss, the Gators will return to Gainesville for a two-game home stretch to commence league play in the new year.

First, Florida will play host to the Texas A&M Aggies on Jan. 4. In the last meeting between the two squads, the Gators climbed back from a 20-point deficit in the second half to force overtime with Buzz Williams' squad. Kowacie Reeves Jr.'s 21 points after halftime willed the Gators back with the opportunity to execute the comeback victory.

Ultimately, Aggies guard Hassan Diarra knocked down the game-clinching triple with three seconds remaining from the top of the key and eliminated the Gators from the 2021-22 SEC Tournament.

The Gators will try to avenge the two losses at the hands of TAMU last season in the first of two January matchups between the two programs.

Just three days later, Florida will welcome former head coach Mike White back to the Stephen C. O'Connell Center for the first time since his departure to Georgia this past offseason. The rivalry matchup is expected to bring increased intensity as the likes of Reeves, Colin Castleton and select others compete against their former leader while Golden looks to triumph over his predecessor.

The Gators will have to contend with a rejuvenated Bulldogs squad looking to climb from their status of SEC bottom feeders of late, led by a complementary trio of Kairo Oquendo, KyeRon Lindsay and Terry Roberts.

