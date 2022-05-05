Todd Golden and the Florida Gators hosted former St. Bonaventure standouts Kyle Lofton and Osun Osunniyi on Thursday.

In Florida’s search for transfer portal talent in Todd Golden’s early days as the head coach, the Gators have successfully elevated skillful mid-major athletes to the power six-level.

Bringing in guard Trey Bonham, wing Will Richard and wing Alex Fudge thus far, the Gators have patched the glaring holes on the roster the new staff inherited.

However, with six players departing from the program last season, there continues to be a desire to bring in ready-now individuals to kickstart the regime's process in Gainesville.

Today, Golden and his staff welcomed two former St. Bonaventure players and grad transfers in guard Kyle Lofton and center Osun Osunniyi to campus with the hopes of doing just that.

Playing and starting in 116 total games during his four-season career with the Bonnies, Lofton showed a strong prowess as an efficient two-point scorer and facilitator in 38 minutes per outing.

Accounting for 12.8 points on 40% from the field, 5.9 assists (10th best in the NCAA), 3.6 rebounds and two steals per game in his senior season, Lofton exemplified promising two-way efficiency that is hard to find at the collegiate level.

The Hillside (N.J.) native would give the Gators serviceable depth at a point guard position that sits as the group's thinnest unit.

With former VMI guard Bonham currently slated to take over primary ball-handling duties at the moment, behind him sits true freshman Denzel Aberdeen. While many believe Aberdeen can progress into a viable piece to the puzzle in the later years of Golden at the helm, his lack of experience provides worry in the early going of his career as he adapts to SEC basketball.

As a result, the 6-foot-3, 185-pound Lofton would provide Florida with the luxury of rotation as they look to operate a fast-paced style of play going forward.

Osunniyi brings a similar efficiency to the table but in the frontcourt.

Starring as the Bonnies' big man over the last four years, the 6-foot-10, 220-pound center made his presence felt on the interior, especially in 2021-22, with 11.3 points on 61.3% from the field, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.9 blocks per game.

Showcasing a strong ability to win around the rim in a larger capacity than scoring, Osunniyi would aid the crucial areas of rim protection and rebounding for Florida the way he has for St. Bonaventure in his 111 career games.

He would be a considerable addition to pair in rotation with and even alongside returning starter at center Colin Castleton at points in the 2022-23 season.

If the Gators can leave a favorable impression on the two teammates during their stay in Gainesville to convince them to remain joined at the hip for their final season of collegiate eligibility, the potential for UF to get rolling quickly in the Golden era will skyrocket.

