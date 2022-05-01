Florida Gators' Keyontae Johnson Enters Transfer Portal

Johnson has not played basketball since December 2020 due to a medical emergency and was recently accused of sexual assault.

Note: This story references allegations of sexual assault.

Florida Gators fifth-year senior forward Keyontae Johnson has entered the transfer portal, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

Johnson has not been cleared to play basketball since December 2020, due to a medical emergency in which Johnson collapsed on the court against Florida State. He has since assisted UF as a player-coach and was honored by the program on senior night earlier this year.

In March, a report surfaced from WUFT that Johnson has been accused of sexual assault stemming from a pool party at a Gainesville apartment complex in February, according to interviews and court records. The victim, a young woman, claims to have been intoxicated when the two had unprotected sex, which Johnson has reportedly corroborated.

Programs interested in acquiring Johnson, surely, will keep the investigation in mind as they consider pursuing his services. He will also need to be medically cleared by his next school in order to play again, which is not a guarantee.

Across three seasons of playing time and 71 appearances, Johnson averaged 11 points and 6.5 rebounds per game with a shooting percentage of 52.1 percent during his time with the Gators.

Johnson is the fourth member of UF's 2021-22 roster to enter the transfer portal this offseason, following guards Tyree Appleby and Elijah Kennedy as well as forward Tuongthach Gatkek.

