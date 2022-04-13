On the heels of the Gators landing another transfer portal commitment from former LSU Tigers forward Alex Fudge, Florida reportedly received discouraging news regarding star guard Kowacie Reeves Jr.

The late-season standout at UF has officially entered his name into the transfer portal amidst the change at the helm in Gainesville.

Reeves, who has participated in a number of offseason events under new head coach Todd Golden and his coaching staff, is electing to explore his options in the transfer portal prior to his sophomore season.

As a true freshman, Reeves showed elite-level potential as a shot maker, especially from beyond the arc.

Despite playing minimal minutes for a large portion of the season, his contributions on the court provided a serious spark for the Gators on the offense end.

He ended the year averaging 5.5 points on 37% from the field and 33% from three and 1.4 rebounds. However, the Macon (Ga.) native shot an average of 50% from the floor to post two games of 14 points and one of 21 in the final three contests of 2021-22.

His ability to rise above defenders and newfound confidence attacking the rack off the dribble was slated to be the lifeline of Golden’s offensive attack next season.

Entering into the transfer portal, Reeves will likely receive considerable interest from a bevy of top schools.

Florida still remains in the mix to retain the elite scorer, but will have an uphill battle as Reeves weights his options.

For now, while the Gators will surely be missing his presence, the addition of Belmont transfer guard Will Richard — who Reeves hosted on his official visit — to the roster make this potential loss less of a sting for Florida to endure.

Richard joins Niels Lane, Myreon Jones and Elijah Kennedy.

The Gators will do all they can to lure Reeves back into the mix as they enter the Golden era in Gainesville given his promising flashes and stature that suggests NBA-level production.

