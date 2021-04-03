Florida Gators Land Forward CJ Felder Via the NCAA Transfer Portal

The Florida Gators continue to add talent via the transfer portal following a mass exodus of the 2020 team, this time former Boston College forward CJ Felder.

The Florida Gators basketball team has landed its second transfer player in former Boston College forward CJ Felder. The Gators have turned to the transfer portal in an effort to re-load its roster which has taken a mass exodus - seven departures - as of late.

Along with Felder, Florida recently landed former University of Missouri Kansas City guard Brandon McKissic via the transfer portal.

Felder, a rising junior, entered the transfer portal following a breakup campaign during his sophomore season. Felder went on to average career highs in points (9.7) and rebounds (5.9). He was one of Boston College's most important players in the end.

At 6-foot-7, 230 pounds Felder is an ideal candidate to play more of a wing type of role for Florida next season, likely a replacement for someone in a similar vein of Keyontae Johnson, who didn't play beyond December of last year due to a medical emergency.

Florida's 2020 basketball season ended in heartbreak and an upset, losing in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to Oral Roberts. Oral Roberts would go on to lose in the Sweet 16 to Arkansas. The Gators ended its season with a record of 15-10, and a conference record of 9-7, a rocky road for Florida head coach Mike White.

Moving forward, don't be surprised to see the Gators continue to add players via the transfer portal. With multiple players left to replace, it is a full roster rebuild that is expected for White and his basketball program moving forward into the 2021-22 season.