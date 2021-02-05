Florida at LSU Men's Basketball Matchup Postponed Due to COVID-19

The Florida Gators basketball team will have to wait to clear COVID-19 protocols as the men's team looks to take on the LSU Tigers.

The matchup between the Florida Gators men's basketball team against the LSU Tigers originally scheduled for Feb. 6 has officially been postponed, the university and the SEC released in a statement today.

The reasoning for the postponement was due to a combination of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Florida basketball program.

Below is a full statement released by the SEC regarding the matchup's postponement:

The Florida at LSU men’s basketball game of February 6 has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Florida basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements. A make-up date has not been determined at this time.

The Florida men's basketball program is currently 10-5 (6-4), and are just coming off of a 72-66 loss against South Carolina. The loss would snap a four-game winning streak, including a victory against one of the best teams in the nation in West Virginia.

While it is not yet determined when Florida will face off against LSU in the future, they did defeat the Tigers in the team's first matchup on Jan. 2, 83-79. While this is certainly a setback and situation Florida does not want to be in, they'll likely look to do everything possible to quickly remedy the situation and get back on the court.

Stay tuned to Sports Illustrated - AllGators for further updates as the Gators look to overcome the challenges that have impacted many in COVID-19.