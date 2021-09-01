2022 PF Malik Reneau Commits to the Florida Gators

The Florida Gators basketball squad receives its first commitment of 2022 in power forward Malik Reneau.

The Florida Gators basketball squad has landed a commitment from Montverde Academy power forward Malik Reneau.

Narrowing down his 16 offers to seven on August 1, including the Gators alongside Memphis, Florida State, Miami, and others, Reneau pinpointed his commitment date exactly one month out, circling September 1 on the calendar for his big reveal.

Making true of his intentions to choose the program he would continue his basketball career, he elected to join head basketball coach Mike White’s roster in the end.

Filling an area of need at the power forward position, the 6-foot-8, 225-pounder provides Florida with a towering post presence to utilIe heavily on the offensive end.

Showcasing considerable the sought after traits of length and versatility — while participating at one of the most renowned production factories for basketball talent in the United States — Reneau was a hot commodity for top programs in the country.

Operating well around the basket — both as a scorer and facilitator to slashing teammates — he will bring a breath of fresh air to the guard-centric offensive style operated by White at UF.

Playing in a fashion that stresses the pick-and-roll game in the half-court, his strengths align with the weaknesses the Gators have had in the past, namely the inability to establish consistency scoring the basketball.

Reneau currently sits as the lone commitment in the Gators 2022 class.

